National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says while he has heard many calls for criminals to put down their guns in light of Trinidad and Tobago’s rising murder toll, this is a “tall call” for criminals who see crime as a business model.
While noting that T&T had an illegal gun problem, Hinds said he did not “favour” the approach of a gun amnesty.
He was responding to questions from the media following the launch of the Caribbean Firearms Study 2023 at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) hotel in Port of Spain yesterday morning.
Trinidad and Tobago’s murder toll for 2023 is approaching the 200 mark.
For the year so far, 193 people have been killed, compared to 172 for the same period last year.
Between Sunday and Wednesday, seven people were shot dead, including three people from the same family in Penal on Tuesday.
Hinds noted yesterday that years ago when T&T tried a gun amnesty to get illegal firearms off the streets, it did not yield “very healthy” results.
“I have heard many calls to put down your gun but where the perpetrators, the actors see crime as a business model, a means of income, to ask them to put down their guns is a tall call. And for that reason I don’t favour those approaches,” Hinds said.
He added: “I believe that guns are physical things and in T&T, for example, we have a Firearms Act that governs and administers the use and the possession of firearms.
“It is my personal belief that we should subscribe to that.
“And where these physical things are, and not in accordance with those laws, we should simply go and find them and take them and take those who hold them and prosecute them, and convict them.
“The courts will deal with them as it sees fit.
“I am not too much in the business of asking to put down this and put down that.
“I think we have tried that before.”
Hinds was optimistic that, with proper intelligence, focus, determination, as well as the support of the national community, T&T can win the fight against crime/violence and the proliferation of guns, as it had done “so far with Covid-19”, which he pointed out is also a public health concern.
“We have a gun problem, an illegal gun problem, and today’s engagement (Caribbean Firearms Study 2023) was one instalment in getting closer to a near perfect response to that problem,” he said.
The Caricom Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) partnered with the Small Arms Survey to carry out the study, which comprised data collected from 13 of the 15 Caricom member states, and from 22 Caribbean states in total.
The study was funded by the government of Germany.
Delivering the keynote address at the launch, Hinds lamented that as a regional citizen he was deeply concerned to learn from the study that the rate of violent deaths in Caricom was almost three times that of the global average, and that, on average, firearms were used in more than half of all homicides.
“In the context of T&T, it is as high as 87 per cent and in some states in the region, 90 per cent,” Hinds indicated.
Also troubling, he noted, was the survey finding that due to under-reporting, the true proliferation of privately-made firearms using 3D technology, also known as “ghost guns”, remained largely unknown.
Presenting the key findings of the survey, The University of the West Indies criminologist and head of The UWI Department of Criminology Dr Randy Seepersad noted that although Caricom states and territories do not manufacture firearms and ammunition, their wide availability in the region had contributed to high levels of violence and a generalised insecurity.
He said between 2016 and 2020, nearly 31,500 people had lost their lives as a result of violence in the Caribbean region.
He said more than 60 per cent of these deaths occurred in Caricom member states.
He noted that Jamaica, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Bahamas were among the countries with the highest percentages of firearms-related homicides at 90, 84, 78, and 75 per cent of total homicides, respectively.
Seepersad said the use of firearms was tied to three key factors: gang violence, drug violence and access to illicit firearms.