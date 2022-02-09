Hinds should resign or be replaced, says Kamla

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has expressed her horror over the Trinidad and Tobago Coast guard opening fire on a migrant vessel, “murdering” a baby.
Speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday, the former prime minister called on National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds to resign, or for the people to demand that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley replace him.
Persad-Bissessar said the incident has made international news, as she also noted the escalating homicide rate in T&T.
“What a heart-rending, -breaking thing to see our Coast Guard, the Coast Guard of Trinidad and Tobago, firing on a migrant vessel, murdering a baby.
“We are making international news because of that... I await the explanation. I cannot see if you have a migrant vessel, how can you open fire?
“You see women and children, did they have weapons? Did anyone raise a weapon against you? Why would you shoot?
“You have things to do if you say they coming to ram you, you could have taken evasive action, why did you have to shoot?
“Was that what you call reasonable force? A young baby is killed by the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard. Ethelbert, resign now!” she said. Ethelbert is Hinds’ middle name.
Turning to crime, Persad-Bissessar noted that Hinds has said it was not his duty to keep people safe.
She said there have been candlelight protests in vain, and people are living in fear as killings are taking place in broad daylight.
Criminals are even more emboldened now, and have no care for human life, she said.
She said it is tragic that Hinds is National Security Minister, as she claimed this alone sends a message to the criminals that national security is treated as a joke.
“I am calling on citizens to demand that Rowley replace Hinds. Those who wish to remain silent about this, don’t come and complain later on when you or your family or when one of your loved ones becomes a victim,” she said, noting that there have been some (65) murders for the year already.
PolSC
legal action
Persad-Bissessar said crime fighting encompasses policy and action, adding there is need for a proper process of appointing a Commissioner of Police, and having an independent Police Service Commission (PolSC).
Persad-Bissessar announced that the UNC will be commencing legal action to obtain the legal opinions which recommended scrapping the 2021 merit list for Police Commissioner.
She reiterated her call for PolSC members to resign, adding that some members are unfit to hold office.
Relating that a woman “was in tears” telling her about her experience with one of the new PolSC members, she said: “Why don’t you all have some shame and do the decent thing and resign? Because the UNC is going to expose you all to this country, even if we have to go to the courts.”
UNC plan
Persad-Bissessar said the UNC said has always been firm on crime.
She reminded that before the 2020 general election, the UNC spoke about its plan to create three new ministries—the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence and re-introduce the Ministry of Justice.
She said the Ministry of Justice would have been able to deal with the delays and issues plaguing the justice system.
The Home Affairs Ministry would have dealt with internal law enforcement, which is to ensure the deterrents are provided and will involve action before the crime is committed, she added.
She said the police, Fire Service, prisons and E99 command centre are some of the units that will be under that ministry.
Persad-Bissessar said the Ministry of Defence would have dealt with the protection of T&T borders.
She said it would have also dealt with established human trafficking, drugs and illegal guns trafficking, terrorism, and worked with international allies.