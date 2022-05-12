National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said yesterday he had to chase someone out of his office who offered him a US$78,000 watch.
He was speaking at a news conference at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, where a US$1.5 million Gang Reduction and Community Programme (GRACE) was launched.
Hinds revealed this information, as he emphasised the need for integrity in the crime fight.
“When I was Minister of Works in this country in the beginning of the term from 2015 to 2020, I was approached and offered a watch valued at $78,000 US dollars, and when I thought of it and him and the invitation, I accustomed wearing my lil’ Seiko, comfortable like I wearing this morning, and I say well that will not only weigh down my integrity, it will weigh down my hand.
“I chased the offer out of my office and immediately called my Prime Minister and I shared those facts with him,” he said.
“We did what we had to do. I just giving you that as an example of the strength that is required because these criminals, the gangs they are so ingenious, they make offers, they buy people,” he added.
The minister said there have been instances across the globe of gangs trying to infiltrate the national security apparatus.
He further noted that the region is “grappling” with the case of a former premier in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) who fell short on integrity, and who allegedly found himself engaged in criminal transactions.
Hinds said this was not any common man or some uneducated, unemployed fellow, but an educated leader with access to information and the security platform.
He said it’s a sad state of affairs, but an example of what is required in the business of policing, politics and journalism and every sphere of human activity.