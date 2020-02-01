Hinds has a message for black youth

HE has been one of the Government’s frontline communicators, a main purveyor of the PNM Government’s message on all major political issues and on all platforms, whether it is social media, traditional media or talk media.
Fitzgerald Ethelbert Hinds has indicated his Morvant/Laventille constituents would like him to serve another term, but stressed it is ultimately up to the PNM’s Screening Committee.
At the last PNM convention, Hinds was elevated to be one of the deputy political leaders of the party, replacing Marlene McDonald, suggesting the political leader and prime minister has recognised his crucial role in advancing the party and Government’s interests with the electorate.
The Sunday Express posed several questions to Hinds on crime and other matters of national interest in this interview with Express political editor Ria Taitt.
It appears that there were major revelations at the Joint Select Committee on National Security last Wednesday. (The committee met to enquire into crime, and more specifically statements made by National Security Minister Stuart Young at a January 16 post-Cabinet news conference, at which he said certain persons were promoting criminality in the hope of creating panic, fear and mayhem.) You said in a news report on January 20 that you fully supported Minister Young’s assertions. Do you think that constitutes a basis for recusal of yourself as chairman of the committee?
Dr (Roodal) Moonilal and Saddam Hosein, who are members of the JSC, about ten minutes before the committee met, presented a letter to the committee’s secretary, raising this identical issue. The committee deliberated on it and decided it was unfounded and ought to be rejected. The offending comment was quoted in Dr Moonilal’s letter to the committee. But I made no reference to any name (when I supported Young), and Minister Young did not name anyone at the January 16 press conference.
What I said in the interview (on January 20, at which Moonilal’s letter referred) and for which I accept full responsibility, was that the mere fact that the police, who are the crime preventers and crime solvers, reported that there were these random shootings with no connection to gang activity or other explicable understanding in which persons lost their lives, that to my mind was evidence that some person or persons in Trinidad and Tobago was or were encouraging these random shootings for whatever unsavoury purpose. And it was on that basis I agreed with the assertion of Minister Young.
That to my mind is fair comment from a minister of Government, fair comment from a member of parliament, and fair comment from a member of the JSC on national security. It did not cast aspersions on any individual. Therefore, I see no basis on which it could be alleged I had said anything prejudicial to the enquiry.
Dr Moonilal’s response to the same January 16 statement (of Young) was immediate. He (Moonilal), Anita Haynes and other elements of the UNC “jumped out” and began to criticise the minister of national security and to sound as if he had accused the UNC and its operatives of something, which he did not (at that time). Moonilal, as a member of the committee, expressed direct criticism of the minister, describing his comments as outlandish and reckless, and he gave reasons why the minister was unfit for office... as if he was putting up a defence for the UNC and I couldn’t understand it at that point.
But, of course, once we met in committee and the minister called names, clarity dawned. I was then able to understand why Dr Moonilal and the UNC “jumped out” as they did. Because Minister Young called names which took us into the belly of the UNC. And the Commissioner of Police (Gary Griffith) and Deputy Commissioner (Jayson) Forde gave evidence before us as well and corroborated a lot, if not all, that the minister said. It appears to me that Dr Moonilal at the time of that post-Cabinet news conference (on January 16) would have known things that I did not know.
Ok. So members of the committee may express points of view. What happens if a member of the committee is implicated in any way by the testimony?
As the public record would now show, we were forced to abort the proceedings—I can’t go into the deliberations—but based on the evidence from the Minister (of National Security) and corroborated by the Police Commissioner, we (the committee) had to address an issue concerning a member of the committee. In principle, we are always alive to the issue of conflicts of interest and people having personal interest in the matters before us.
Dr Moonilal told the Sunday Express that based on the testimony he heard at Wednesday’s meeting, he is now more than ever convinced that Minister’s Young’s statements were reckless, outlandish and a repeat of Emailgate. Your comment?
I do not know what Dr Moonilal as a member of the committee interpreted by what he heard. But I interpreted what I heard quite differently and I cannot describe the statement as reckless or outlandish. Because Minister Young was able to identify by name, reading from official police reports.
But I am not surprised (by Moonilal’s statements) because people with different moral postures and compasses and different life experiences interpret the same things very differently.
Separate and apart from my work on the JSC, I have to ask myself as a member of the legislature larger questions, such as why when we bring laws to the Parliament, laws that are patently designed to strengthen the hands of the police and law enforcement in combating the crimes that the UNC complains about, and criticises the Government for, why do they (the UNC) put up so much resistance to enacting these laws?
And if there are associations between criminal elements and public officials who are in Government or in Parliament, then the public is entitled to ask itself these very questions.
Why then was the JSC held in camera and not in public?
By virtue of the nature of our business, the committee has often in the past and on this occasion we chose to do it again, decided that we would listen to evidence, especially when we have as witnesses, the police, SSA, intelligence agencies and other arms of national security, as a matter of practice, hear evidence and if there is anything inimical or harmful to the national security effort we do not publish (broadcast) it.
Because we do not want as a committee to assist criminals in understanding our systems and operations to their advantage, and to disadvantage the security of the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
(Hinds said when the committee resumes, it would make a determination on whether the meeting should be broadcast on a delayed basis. He said the committee has to report to the larger Parliament and is preparing to do so “as a matter of urgency”. He noted that while Minister Young has stood by his position that he has no difficulty with anything he said being broadcast, Moonilal, who originally indicated a willingness for a public hearing, is now complaining about breaches of confidentiality.)
The Committee on National Security is the most active of all the Standing Committees of Parliament. What are some of its successes?
We as a committee recognise crime and security as being among the front-burner issues facing Trinidad and Tobago. We have achieved a lot. We have gotten administrators to improve aspects of security on the ports of Trinidad and Tobago. We have gotten the Service Commission to move in respect of the prison enquiry into the outbreak at the prison in Port of Spain. We have gotten the prison to change its policy on prisoners coming out of the prison (after a prisoner came out of the prison and was seen transacting business at the bank).
(As a result of the committee’s enquiries), we are in a position to say that the electronic monitoring unit has been established and is staffed, and the equipment they need obtained. We have been able to get a lot of movement on the DNA legislation, which had been just sitting there on the books, including the putting in place of the DNA custodian, bringing in the equipment.
We have seen great advancement because we visited all of the prisons, visited all of the ports of Trinidad and Tobago. We have constantly been on the backs of the administrators to ensure that they do what they are supposed to do and to provide the resources to improve the affairs of Trinidad and Tobago’s security. I am very proud of the work we have accomplished so far.
(Hinds said he was “imbued with great passion” for security issues, because of his background as a police officer, during which he saw the effects of crime on individuals and families. He added that as Member of Parliament for Laventille West, he has seen the “raw, bloody and traumatic effect” of crime on human beings).
I have seen what the borderline (warring gangs’ imposition of territorial boundaries in relatively tight communities) has done—where people can’t go to church, or are afraid go down a street. I have seen children of my community affected... manifesting fears of where they walk. Furthermore, as a member of the National Security Council, I have an opportunity to see and hear what the security platform does, by way of responses to this situation facing T&T and the world. And I have seen a chairman of the NSC who has taken his responsibilities particularly seriously, which is a great encouragement to me, to carry on this work.
(Hinds said he wanted to see the people of this country live normal lives, “not like if they are in West Bank or Gaza”.)
Do you feel the PNM has done enough to assist the urban black youth? Not the gangsters and hardened criminals, who are in the minority, but the average youth, who is not involved in criminality as a way of life, but who may be groping in the dark and may be susceptible to falling prey to the gang culture, or who may be recruited either through bullying or peer pressure.
Obviously more can always be done. This is a moving target, this is not a static state of affairs. There is no immediate and permanent answer to anything of a social nature like the phenomenon of crime. And therefore there is always more to be done.
However, if this Government has to be judged on the basis of its responsibility, this is to say, providing the requested resources, shaping Government’s policy in relation to crime and national security generally, proposing and passing the necessary legislation, providing human resources, including training, assets; and most of all by setting a good example, because there is a strong view that if the head is corrupt and criminal then the body would follow.
If the Government’s duty is to set a good example, I know we have done that. Because in the four and a half years we have been at the table, no one has been able to justifiably point a finger at any one of my ministerial colleagues for anything that has been done corruptly during the tenure of this administration.
(He said the Commissioner of Police confirmed to the JSC that the Government has responded adequately to his request for physical resources, assets and training opportunities).
In fact, this weekend, we have a police officer at the Super Bowl in the US. The Cabinet agreed for him to be a witness to managing large crowds and what is involved in that from a national security and anti-terrorist perspective.
Does the Government have a special responsibility to bring specific programmes that target at-risk youth?
“Yes.”
Hinds said successive PNM governments had brought policies which were national in scope and benefited everyone- in urban and rural areas.
He said, however, notwithstanding that “good nationalistic effort”, it appears as though some members of the African community (particularly some in disadvantaged communities) have fallen behind.
He said the Government realised Laventille’s manifest special challenges and, in this regard, it set up the Inter-Agency Task Force in this community.
He said there were four secondary schools in the Laventille area because PNM governments have always recognised education as a tool for social uplift.
He said there were a “host of special programmes”, including programmes for Remand prisoners and long-term servers in the jail. Persons in the prison were doing CXC, CAPE, and receiving technical training.
“Everything that is available outside, they get to do it inside,” he said.
He added that the Government also has a programme where ten per cent of the work of State entities must go to small contractors.
Hinds said the UNC, which complains “the loudest” about the social programmes targeting disadvantaged communities, was at the same time “deceitfully and deceptively sending the likes of Jearlean John and Rodney Charles to the same communities to tell them loudly and shamelessly that the ‘PNM ain’t doing nothing for you’”.
This, he said, from a party in which “a close and personal friend of the then-prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar grew from a small unknown entity to the richest and biggest contractor in five short years and did it so horrifically that the day after the general election, the directing mind of that company fled Trinidad and Tobago and has not returned since,” he said.
“However,” he said, “I take this opportunity to say to the African youth—you have to take up the fight and the challenges for your own personal growth and development a little more, look around you and make use of the opportunities a little more, so that you too can benefit from all that mother Trinidad and Tobago has had and continues to have on offer for the benefit of all of its people... Don’t lag behind.”
Hinds, himself of humble origins, who rose from the junior ranks of the Police Service through his own efforts at self-development to become an attorney at law and now has two children who are medical doctors, stressed that he “surged with pride” for the majority of young Afro-Trinidadians who have made use of the opportunities available and who have been excelling in the fields of culture, business, academics and in good social behaviour and dignified living, and whose outstanding achievements do not receive the same media attention as those who cross the line into deviance.
Apart from the prime minister, you are perhaps the most political of all the members on the PNM bench, and in addressing criticisms from the Opposition in particular you don’t pull your punches, sometimes causing you to make statements which are deemed by many to be controversial.
“I have made a few statements which they (the Opposition) have generated a lot of scandal and bacchanal over. One was this question of ‘murky lagoon’.”
Hinds said he was speaking about issues such as LifeSport, about SIS, and about the fact that the company had built the houses of prominent People’s Partnership officials.
He further explained that he then said none of them could correct each other because they were “all alligators in the same murky lagoon”.
He said he was accused of racism.
“But how could I be racist when I was comparing Ashworth Jack, an Afro-Trinbagonian, and Kamla Persad-Bissessar, an Indo-Trinbagonian?” Hinds asked, adding the allegation was “frivolous and vexatious”.
Recalling the other controversial statement, Hinds said he told the country that a former PNM minister who met him on Edward Street and told him that at a lunch he had just attended with former ministers and business persons, they all agreed Keith Rowley was the best man to lead the PNM and to become prime minister, but there was one problem—he was too black.
Hinds said he recounted the story to a PNM gathering in Belmont.
“And as a result of reporting racism, as I understood it, I was accused by some of being racist,” he said.
Hinds stressed he has said nothing offensive such as: “Hush up yuh stink mouth”; referred to anyone as an “Oreo”; “Snake have lead for yuh”, “Tobagonian men raping white women”; or “N... people must stop supporting the PNM”.
Hinds said he has been in politics for 24 years, and he believes he has conducted his affairs in keeping with the party’s fundamental principles of morality in public affairs and interracial solidarity, which are consistent with the principles he learnt from his grandmother, his mother and, most of all, his father—“a man of granite integrity, a wharfman of 41 years who never took a hairpin or grape from the wharf”.
He said Dr Keith Christopher Rowley has been a person who has reflected the same “granite integrity. Hence the reason for my unending respect and support for him. And on that basis nobody could say to us that we are all in the same ‘murky lagoon’.”