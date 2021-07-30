Hinds: Traveller gave misleading info

Alan Preddie, the man who said he was turned away upon arrival in Trinidad as he had received an unapproved mix of Covid-19 vaccines, did not tell the full truth and gave misleading information in his application for the TTravel Pass.
This is according to National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, who challenged Preddie’s version of events during a news conference yesterday.
Reports in Canadian media quoted Preddie as saying he was forced to return to Canada after arriving in Trinidad for his mother’s funeral.
Preddie told Canada’s CTV News he arrived in Trinidad last week Thursday accompanied by several relatives, but only those who had two doses of the same vaccine were allowed to enter the country.
Preddie received one dose each of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, according to the report.
This mix of vaccines was approved in Canada due to a shortage of the Pfizer vaccine. However, it has not been approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Up to Thursday, T&T had recognised only an AstraZeneca/Pfizer mix, and yesterday an AstraZeneca/Moderna mix was added.
Preddie told Canadian media that, upon arrival in Trinidad, he was told he would have to go into quarantine at a State-supervised facility, at his own expense. He said he was told the quarantine would cost Can$3,000 which he was not in a position to pay.
Preddie said he was not told beforehand that his mix of vaccines was not allowed in T&T.
He said he came in on a Caribbean Airlines flight and registered using the TTravel Pass system, and was not made aware there was an issue with his vaccination until arriving in Trinidad.
Untruths revealed
However, Hinds said yesterday that the TTravel Pass is granted to people who fill out the online form and upload their documents. He said people can give false information and upload false documents, but the documents will be validated upon arrival in Trinidad and may “reveal untruths”.
“In the case of Mr Preddie, the system demands information in respect of mixed vaccines because we have always said that we only use and offer to the people of T&T World Health Organisation (WHO)-approved vaccines.
“And similarly, in terms of mixtures, we only acknowledge as full vaccination a mix of the Pfizer and the AstraZeneca.
“Mr Preddie obviously uploaded information that allowed him the TTravel Pass, but when he arrived, it occurred to those who would validate it that his mix...Moderna and Pfizer, was not Pfizer and AstraZeneca, as T&T admits.”
Additionally, Hinds said Preddie is not a national of Trinidad and Tobago and the travel guidelines restrict entry to non-nationals who are unvaccinated.
He said Preddie was unvaccinated by T&T’s standards and, as such, barred from entering the country as an unvaccinated non-national.
“Had he been a national, he would have been allowed entry and to quarantine at his own expense.
“But we have said from the get-go that if you are a non-national, you are not permitted to come into the borders of T&T if you are unvaccinated...
“I’m sure he did not tell the media in Canada from whence he came all the details I’ve just shared with you,” Hinds said.
Hinds said while he understood the emotional and humanitarian aspect of Preddie’s case, and his inability to attend his mother’s funeral, this country’s rules must be respected, as they are designed to protect the population of T&T.
Second vaccine mix approved
While T&T does not recognise the Pfizer/Moderna mix, two mixes have been approved by the WHO and travellers with those mixes will be allowed into the country.
The first mix approved is a first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine and a dose of the Pfizer vaccine as the second shot.
Yesterday, the Ministry of Health updated its guidelines to include a second mix which has now been WHO-approved. This is a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine with a second dose of Moderna.
These are the only two combinations that have been WHO-approved and recognised in T&T.
Persons are considered fully vaccinated with those mixes, or two doses of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccines, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Full vaccination status is recognised two weeks after receiving the final recommended vaccine dose.