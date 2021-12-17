Hinds: Travellers must pay for lying

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said yesterday he is looking forward to the full range of the law being applied, along with the relevant sanctions, with respect to people who are untruthful about their Covid status when giving information for the TTravelPass.
He was responding to an urgent question in Parliament from Caroni East MP Dr Rishad Seecheran, who asked for an update on the status of the investigations into the circumstances that allowed a Covid-19 Omicron-positive patient to board and arrive on a flight to Trinidad and Tobago on December 9.
Hinds said the person making an application under the TTravelPass system must do so in truthfulness, with dignity and with honour. “It appears from the information available to me that the passenger made a false declaration, and on that basis a travel pass was issued to her,” he said.
He congratulated those officials who were able to identify that passenger had uploaded a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test that was positive.
Noting the passenger was safely extracted and placed in a step-down facility and the other passengers in close proximity were also isolated, Hinds said the matter was now under police investigation.
“We passed regulations to make it a very severe offence with severe penalties in such circumstances, and I am assured that the police were making haste with their investigation and, quite frankly, I am looking forward to the full range of the law being applied and the sanctions to go with it in the circumstances,” he said.
Asked by Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal whether the travel pass system would be upgraded and strengthened so there is no recurrence, Hinds said “a very determined thief or burglar would get through any system, as they would know”.
House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George called on Hinds to withdraw the last part of his comment, which he did.
Hinds said the travel pass system was constantly under review, for obvious reasons. “We take into account international best practices, the recommendations of the Ministry of Health, and as a result the system is constantly under review, and this situation and many others will cause us to continue that review, all with a view to making it better and stronger in the protection of the people of T&T against Covid-19 and its variants.
He also said the system worked in this situation because the information provided by the passenger was verified upon arrival at Piarco. He said there were at least five occasions on the application where honour was demanded to determine health status, specifically the Covid status, of the individual.
Asked about the investigation at the formal opening of a community swimming pool in Cedarwood Drive, Morvant, on Thursday, Hinds said: “The police are in the midst of their investigation and they are pulling it together, and I anticipate that they will allow the full width of the law to be applied. Because it appears to me, not being an investigator, that she did declare rather falsely. She uploaded that she had a PCR (test), that turned out not to be the case.
“That is punishable on a fine up to $350,000 and a significant term of imprisonment because it really endangers people, and she had the really dreaded, recently developed Omicron virus, so she really put those passengers and Trinidad and Tobago at serious risk.... I am hoping, quite frankly, that the law will apply to set a good example.”
Hinds also said: “Copa Airlines went contrary to that which we had mandated, the practice with their passengers as they enter Trinidad and Tobago.”
As a result, he said he decided to write to all airlines operating out of Trinidad and Tobago to remind them of the laws of the land, and called on the world to have respect for T&T’s laws.
Many people via social media have since expressed how easy it was to manipulate the TTravelPass system.
When asked if this is in fact the case, Hinds replied: “I don’t think so. The way the system works, there are at least five opportunities on your application for the travel pass where it asks for, expects a positive PCR. That’s (questions) about your symptoms. It really examines the individual who is making the application. It is an honour system. It relies on the truthfulness and the honour of the passenger.
“But we have regulations and when they upload, as she would have done, it is verified when they arrive in Trinidad and Tobago by our port health team, so it is in that verification it was discovered that she had issued a false statement that led to her being issued with the travel pass. If she had spoken the truth, she would have not have got a travel pass. Having stated a deliberate falsehood, assuming that she did, she arrived in Trinidad, she’s now subject to our laws for the false declarations that she made and that is what I would like to see apply.”
—with reporting by Kay-Marie Fletcher