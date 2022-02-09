Hinds: TTPS, Coast Guard launch probes

The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service have both embarked on investigations into the fatal shooting of baby Yaelvis Santoyo Sarabia on Sunday.
So said National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds as he responded to an urgent question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark in the Senate, at the Red House, Port of Spain, yesterday, on whether an investigation had been launched into the circumstances of the death of the nine-month-old baby.
Hinds said: “I take this opportunity to express very sincerest condolences to the parents of this child and, of course, to the government and the people of Venezuela as it has been determined that all the occupants on that vessel that approached T&T without authority or notice to this State were in fact Venezuelans,” he said.
He added: “From the information that is available to me, they (Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard) and, most certainly, the (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service) have embarked upon investigations arising out of this unfortunate incident.”
Questions from Mark on the number of Venezuelans who were in the pirogue and whether the Prime Minister had been in contact with the President of Venezuela on this tragic situation were disallowed.
No problem with Maryam
Meanwhile, Minister Clarence Rambharat, deputising for the Minister of Health, said the Ministry of Health had no objection to Principal Medical Officer, Institutions (Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards) serving on three State boards.
Richards sits on the boards of Angostura, Nipdec and the Eastern Regional Health Authority.
He was responding to a question from Mark asking that he indicate whether Abdool-Richards had received formal approval from the Ministry of Health and the Public Service Commission.
“The Ministry of Finance has confirmed after checking with the relevant authorities, the Public Service Commission has no statutory regulatory rule on the appointment of public officers to State boards,” Rambharat said.
Asked by Mark if it was normal practice for senior public officers to be assigned duties on State boards, not to represent the State directly or the institution that they come from but to represent the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, Rambharat said: “The member has asked the question and I have responded to it.... My colleague is very familiar, he served as a minister of Public Administration where he had direct contact with the PublicService and the way in which it functions.
“There is a long-established practice that the highest level of permanent secretaries are appointed to State boards and other statutory bodies, some by virtue of statute...and some by virtue of a determination,” by the persons in the particular organisation.