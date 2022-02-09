Hinds: TTPS, Coast Guard launch probes

The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service have both embarked on investigations into the fatal shooting of baby Yaelvis Santoyo Sarabia on Sunday.

So said National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds as he responded to an urgent question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark in the Senate, at the Red House, Port of Spain, yesterday, on whether an investigation had been launched into the circumstances of the death of the nine-month-old baby.