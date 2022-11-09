Hindus head back to beaches for Kartik

Hindus in Trinidad and Tobago returned to the beaches yesterday, in celebration of Kartik Snan (Sacred Bath).

This is after having to find alternatives ways to celebrate the month-long religious festival during the Covid-19 pandemic. Kartik Snan culminates with a prayer service on various beaches.

According to Pundit Navin Omadath Maharaj, Hindu devotees journeyed to beaches in Manzanilla, Point Fortin, Claxton Bay and on the north coast to perform worship to Lord Vishnu before taking a ritualistic bath in the sea.

“After the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, devotees returned to beaches and rivers to resume observances. In Trinidad and Tobago, many venture to Manzanilla, Guapo, Flower Pot, Claxton Bay, Tyrico beaches amongst others to perform worship (puja) to Lord Vishnu and then culminate their dedications by taking the holy bath,” he said,

The sea bath, Maharaj said, leads to the annihilation of sins.

He said Kartik Snan is a month-long observance which begins in October, following Divali.

Hindus, he said, carry out “virtuous acts” including charity and perform puja throughout the month.

“Devotees utilise the time to engage in activities such as seva, acts of charity and service, congregational and individual religious services at mandirs and homes as well as worship by way of lighting lamps or deyas to the Lord,” he said.

Hindus engage in holy and dedicated service to God by observing fasts (vegetarian diets, abstaining from alcohol, and maintaining celibacy).

The festival is observed on a full moon day. Maharaj said Hindus have maintained this tradition, brought by the indentured labourers from India, for the past 100 years.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Don’t punish gun owners

Don’t punish gun owners

INDEPENDENT Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh has urged the Government not to “punish” people for seeking to own firearms.

Speaking in the debate on the Finance Bill in the Senate yesterday, Deyalsingh said there was a time when only the selected few, such as judges and MPs, owned firearms. He said he grew up in a home with firearms, since his father, a judge, and his colleagues owned firearms and would sometimes go hunting. He said everyone should be given an equal opportunity now to own a firearm and get proper training.

He said he had no problem with the increase in the fees for Firearm Users’ Licences. However, he had a difficulty with the Government wanting to prevent people for getting firearms and firearms variations.

Hindus head back to beaches for Kartik

Hindus head back to beaches for Kartik

Hindus in Trinidad and Tobago returned to the beaches yesterday, in celebration of Kartik Snan (Sacred Bath).

This is after having to find alternatives ways to celebrate the month-long religious festival during the Covid-19 pandemic. Kartik Snan culminates with a prayer service on various beaches.

Generator units blamed as lights go out again

Generator units blamed as lights go out again

SEVERAL areas from the East to the West and South were without electricity on Monday night and early Tuesday morning as the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) experienced major system issues yet again.

Fearing that they would once again be left without electricity for several hours, or worse, another nationwide blackout would occur, many customers took to T&TEC’s Facebook page on Monday night to report outages in areas such as Carenage, Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas, Barataria, San Juan, Arouca, Palmiste, Diego Martin.

T&TEC is yet to issue a statement about the incident to the general public but, in a statement to the Express, T&TEC said faults on its system stemming from problems with several generator units were to blame.

GUN TALK

GUN TALK

AS he extended “condolences” to the families and friends of those who lost their lives to crime, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said yesterday legal firearms were emerging as a problem in Trinidad and Tobago.

Hinds said the violent crimes being seen around the country were “serious, painful and traumatic” but that the Government and Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) were “still fighting the good fight”.

Recommended for you