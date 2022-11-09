Hindus head back to beaches for Kartik

Hindus in Trinidad and Tobago returned to the beaches yesterday, in celebration of Kartik Snan (Sacred Bath).
This is after having to find alternatives ways to celebrate the month-long religious festival during the Covid-19 pandemic. Kartik Snan culminates with a prayer service on various beaches.
According to Pundit Navin Omadath Maharaj, Hindu devotees journeyed to beaches in Manzanilla, Point Fortin, Claxton Bay and on the north coast to perform worship to Lord Vishnu before taking a ritualistic bath in the sea.
“After the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, devotees returned to beaches and rivers to resume observances. In Trinidad and Tobago, many venture to Manzanilla, Guapo, Flower Pot, Claxton Bay, Tyrico beaches amongst others to perform worship (puja) to Lord Vishnu and then culminate their dedications by taking the holy bath,” he said,
The sea bath, Maharaj said, leads to the annihilation of sins.
He said Kartik Snan is a month-long observance which begins in October, following Divali.
Hindus, he said, carry out “virtuous acts” including charity and perform puja throughout the month.
“Devotees utilise the time to engage in activities such as seva, acts of charity and service, congregational and individual religious services at mandirs and homes as well as worship by way of lighting lamps or deyas to the Lord,” he said.
Hindus engage in holy and dedicated service to God by observing fasts (vegetarian diets, abstaining from alcohol, and maintaining celibacy).
The festival is observed on a full moon day. Maharaj said Hindus have maintained this tradition, brought by the indentured labourers from India, for the past 100 years.