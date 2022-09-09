Hindus mark Ganesh Utsav, remover of all obstacles

For 11 nights, Hindus observed the festival of Ganesh Utsav celebrating Lord Ganesh, the remover of all obstacles.
In Trinidad and Tobago, mandirs were decorated and murtis of the elephant-headed god stood tall as devotees offered milk, fruits and their pure love.
According to Pundit Navin Omadath Maharaj, Ganesh Utsav, also known as Ganesh Chaturthi, is a grand celebration initiated on the fourth day in the Hindu month of Bhadrapad (August–September), ending today.
One month prior to the festival, Maharaj said, a sacred ritual is conducted, and a clay murti of Lord Ganesh is sculpted and decorated with organic materials.
This murti is worshipped during the 11 days of festivity, and at the end of the festival it is immersed in the sea, returning it to its natural state.
Maharaj said: “The festival commences with the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh. Devotees proffer puja (prayer) with chanting of sanctified mantras from the Vedas. The blessed murti is consecrated, and the presence of the divine Lord is humbly invoked in all humility,” he said.
Throughout the duration of the festival, devotees offer flowers, sindur and darba (a sacred leaf) and sweets such as modak, jaggery, laddoo, sweet rice and fruits. Maharaj said the devotees engage in worship, singing devotional songs dedicated in prayer to Lord Ganesh.
“The clay murti is revered and honoured, which is also symbolic of showing respect and appreciation to nature and for all resources provided for our human existence,” he said.
Maharaj said the final night of the Utsav culminates with an all-night vigil. He said, devotees pray and make their final offerings in prayer, as the murti is prepared for it to be returned to nature.
“Traditionally, there follows a grand procession, as devotees sing and dance in praise of Lord Ganesh, and the murti is transported to be immersed into the ocean or river (Ganesh Visarjan). This is symbolic of the divine Lord’s homeward journey, as he is considered the presiding deity of water. It is also symbolic of the cosmic cycle of life. For it is understood that where there is a beginning, there is also an end,” he said.
He said celebration takes place annually, and Hindus make sure to respect the environment when immersing the murtis in the sea.
“One of our duties we are reminded of from Lord Ganesh is to protect our environment. This is why when the murti is to be immersed into the body of water, devotees ensure that all materials are organic only.
“In Hinduism, there is a great respect for nature. There is an immense gratitude for all resources provided for all living beings. It is considered a great act of sacrilege when any harm comes to the environment and so all Hindu religious practices follow protocols to safeguard our environment,” he said.