Hindus to celebrate ‘Great Night of Shiva’

Of the 12 Shivratris observed in the Hindu calendar, Maha Shivratri, or “The Great Night of Shiva”, is considered especially auspicious. This year, Maha Shivratri will be observed from tomorrow night into Tuesday.
According to Pundit Navin Omadath Maharaj, the occasion is observed on the 13th lunar night into the 14th day (one day before the new moon) during the Hindu month of Phagun, acknowledging the greatness of Lord Shiva.
For the second year, however, in the midst of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, several restrictions and guidelines have been put in place to ensure the safety of devotees offering prayers at mandirs locally.
Maharaj said, “Whilst there may not be congregations in large numbers, social distancing measures and various protocols have been implemented for those desirous of visiting their mandirs.”
He said, however, many devotees have opted to perform pujas or rituals and recite their prayers as a family in their homes.
“Vessels of the five-ingredient mixture, fruits, bael leaves, beautiful flowers and sweets such as batasa are lovingly prepared and offered with great devotion and veneration.
“They pray for peace, love and happiness for all beings in the world, and guidance that would lead them to oneness with the Supreme or moksha (liberation for the cycle of birth and death),” he said.
Maharaj said Hindus around the world mark the occasion with great devotion and fasting.
And unlike many Hindu festivals, Maha Shivratri is not an overtly joyous festival, he said.
“This is a night reserved for self-reflection, introspection and contemplation of the divine form of Lord Shiva through meditation, jaap, bhajans, reading from the holy scriptures dedicated to Lord Shiva, and by chanting vedic mantras, especially ‘Om Namah Shivaya’,” he said.
Traditionally, devotees observe a strict fast for a day, some abstaining from food and water altogether, and would congregate at various mandirs in an all-night vigil or jaagaran.
Maharaj said sacred offerings are made to Lord Shiva in his Shiv Lingam aspect, representative of the formless nature of God, having no beginning nor end. Offering a mixture of milk, honey, ghee, sugar and dahee or panchamrit is considered to be specially efficacious, he said.
The Story of Maha Shivratri
Maharaj said various legends, throughout history, describe the significance of Maha Shivratri and, according to one of them, it is on this night that Lord Shiva performs His cosmic tandava dance of ‘creation, preservation and destruction’.
“He is the third god in the Hindu triumvirate responsible not only for destroying the cosmos to enable re-creation, but also the illusions and the imperfections of this world and the negative attributes within ourselves,” he said.
Another lore, Maharaj said, recollects that on this day, Lord Shiva saved the world by consuming poison that emerged from the ocean during Samudra Manthan.
“He stored the poisonous substance in his throat, thus, making it blue—the reason that Lord Shiva is also known as Neelkanth or the Blue-throated One,” he said.
For Hindus, Maharaj said, Maha Shivratri is a solemn festival that commemorates and reflects on ‘overcoming darkness and ignorance in life’ and is considered to be auspicious for spiritual growth.
The chant
The Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra chanted throughout the night states:
“Aum Tryambakam yajaamahe sugandhim pushtivardhanam,
Urvaarukamiva bandhanaan-mrityormuksheeya maamritaat.”
We worship the three-eyed One, who is fragrant and who nourishes all.
Like the fruit falls off from the bondage of the stem, may we be liberated from ignorance, death, and from mortality.