...‘His legacy will continue to inspire generations’

The master artist is gone.
LeRoy Clarke, who was also an author and poet, died at his home at Legacy House, Cascade around 6 a.m. yesterday.
He was 82 years old and was said to have been ailing in recent months.
Born in Belmont, Clarke emerged as one Trinidad’s great visual artists and became an icon of contemporary black culture.
He was the first person to be given the title Master Artist by the National Museum and Art Gallery in 1998.
Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell yesterday remembered Clarke as “an excellent artist whose work is unmatched. This country owes a debt to him for his life’s contribution; this is a great loss to Trinidad and Tobago, but we are culturally richer because of his work and influence.”
He first exhibited in 1962 at Trinidad’s National Independence Exhibition.
In 1966, he held his first one-man exhibition, “A Labour of Love”, in Trinidad.
He showed at the 1966 biennial exhibition in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and in Expo ‘67 in Montreal, Canada.
In 1967 he left Trinidad for New York where his work was well received at a 1968 exhibition at the Studio Museum in Harlem.
His work was shown in 1972 in the Studio Museum in Harlem.
The series of paintings was called “Fragments of a Spiritual”.
He was part of the 100 Years of American Art exhibition in Philadelphia and embarked on a series of one-man shows.
Clarke, an Orisha leader, was the first artist-in-residence at the Studio Museum in Harlem from 1969 to 1973, and has had numerous exhibitions throughout the decades.
In 2003, he was presented as a national icon by the government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
In a phone interview yesterday, director of House of LeRoy Clarke El Tucuche Foundation Babu Ketema said: “Adaeze (his daughter) has felt it deeply. She is holding up strong. We have been giving her support. He has other children. Some are abroad.”
Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.
He told the Express: “I have known him for more than 33 years and together with (Makemba) Kunle and the whole black arts community of that era. We took him to Barbados to showcase his work. It was the beginning of a long and beautiful relationship. He was the grandmaster of visual arts. It is a tremendous loss to our national community and the world. We were getting messages of condolences and best wishes from all over the world. He was not just a poet, teacher, philosopher. He was generous and philanthropic. His loss is so much for us at this moment.”
Ketema added: “Right down to the end, he painted about 400 pieces. That work is still available. He has so many collections on hold for the public to see. There is a collection called “Laventille Here: Laventille There: Laventille Everywhere”. About 125 pieces yet to be enjoyed by art connoisseurs. We were planning to have it shown at Parliament Gallery.
‘A force that hit the earth’
Studio 66 artist and friend Makemba Kunle said: “I visited him a couple of months ago at his home. But due to Covid-19 there were a lot of restrictions. Eventually I would check on him, but mostly through his caregivers.
Asked how he felt when he got the news that Clarke had passed away, Kunle said: “I feel it. But I was expecting it. Preparing myself for it at any time. We were friends for decades...I know he left a void that will be hard to fill. He was a force that hit the earth. He walked like a giant from early o’clock. He decided upon his fate and what he wanted to do.”
Kunle shared his favourite memory of Clarke.
He said: “In the old days, around Christmas Eve, he would go into town with $5, $20 and $100 bills and just give people. He was generous in that kind of way. He would just share money. He was not given to flattery. If he say you good, you are good. He criticised the younger people’s work so they could lift their standard, or get out of it. That was Clarke.”
Some of LeRoy Clarke’s work
1970: Portfolio: Fragments of a Spiritual (drawings)
1972: Taste of Endless Fruit (poems)
1976: Douens (poems). Second edition 1981
LeRoy Clarke: Of Flesh and Salt and Wind and Current. Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago: National Museum and Art Gallery of Trinidad and Tobago, 2003,
2004: Eyeing de Word – Love Poem for Ettylene.
2007: De Distance Is Here – The El Tucuche Epic 1984–2007.
2008: Secret Insect of a Bird Deep in Me, Wanting to Fly: A Collection of Drawings.
2010: Voice of a Smouldering Coal.