FOR the first time in the Commonwealth, the decision of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to prosecute someone on a charge of murder has been found to be improper and an abuse of the court’s process.
In a split decision delivered at the Appeal Court yesterday, two judges including Chief Justice Ivor Archie dismissed an appeal brought by the DPP’s Office.
That appeal was against the decision of a High Court judge who had also ruled in 2019 against the prosecutorial process against three murder accused.
The third member of the Appeal Court panel, Justice Nolan Bereaux dissented, disagreeing with the findings of Archie and Justice of Appeal Peter Rajkumar.
The reason for the ruling was because prior to the murder trial coming to a start before Justice Devan Rampersad, the State’s main witness, O’Neil Benjamin, confessed to prosecutors that he had fabricated his statement to police against the accused men and also gave false testimony against them at the Magistrates’ Court during the preliminary enquiry.
He had also vowed to continue telling untruths at the trial to have the men convicted.
Before the court were former accused Chris “Bouye” Durham, Ian “Bibi” Salandy and Dion “Bom” Calliste charged with the April 2009, triple murder of Mentie Murai, Mubarak Calder and Kevon St Louis in Diego Martin. All three were shot dead.
While the matter was at the case management stage, court documents stated the prosecutors raised with the trial judge “serious concerns they had about the legality, fairness and lawfulness of the continuation of the trial against the accused persons”.
Later that day one of the prosecutors also raised concerns with one of the attorneys on the defence team, and without going into particulars, again expressed his concerns.
Lied under oath
While the defence had made an application for disclosure by the Office of the DPP as to exactly what was the cause for concern, the information was not immediately forthcoming.
About a week later though, on the morning of May 23, the disclosure was made. It was only then the defence attorneys were made aware that the witness had confessed he lied under oath.
But instead of discontinuing the matter, the DPP’s Office took the decision to proceed with the trial and replaced the two previous prosecutors.
This resulted in the defence filing judicial review proceedings against the DPP’s decision.
Just over a week later, Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams ruled in favour of the men.
In spite of resistance by the new attorneys for the State, that same day Justice Rampersad quashed the indictments and ordered that they be immediately released.
The following year Durham drowned in a Diego Martin river while searching for his pet parrot.
In yesterday’s Appeal Court ruling, Chief Justice Archie said he found great difficulty with the decision of the DPP to proceed with the trial in spite of Benjamin’s confession.
One of the arguments presented by attorneys for the DPP’s Office was that it was uncertain whether Benjamin had actually lied at the preliminary enquiry, or if he was doing so in making the “confession” to the prosecutors.
For that reason, the State attorneys argued the matter should have been allowed to proceed and the jury be made to decide.
Protecting the process
Archie however described this position as one “that is a wholly inappropriate engagement of the court’s process”.
“In response to an enquiry from the court about the propriety of asking the jury to regard Mr Benjamin as a credible and truthful witness when the DPP could not feel reasonably confident of that fact, the response was, in effect, ‘trust the process’.
“We are (and the DPP should be) about ‘protecting the process’. The exercise of a prosecutorial discretion is a part of the process. We must be able to trust that too.
“Nothing could be more damaging to public trust and confidence in the administration of justice than if were known that the DPP was prepared to put someone on trial on a charge of murder, for which we retain the death penalty, when the only material witness for the prosecution has admitted lying in relation to the facts of the case,” Archie stated in the judgment.
Justice Rajkumar who wrote the judgment stated the argument that the DPP did not know if the witness had actually lied at the preliminary enquiry and that he may instead have been lying to the prosecutors and that a jury would be better placed to determine was “not an argument grounded in common sense”.
“The fact that the witness expressly stated he does not intend to resile from his earlier false testimony is a matter that cannot be simply ignored.
“The DPP already had the witness’s own statement that he lied before, that he intended to lie again before the jury, and the explanation as to why.”
The DPP he said was well placed before that, from the time the witness admitted he had lied, to address the consequence of his testimony rather than hand over that task to a jury, and to take into account the possibility of the perverse outcome if the matter were actually left to a jury. said the judge.
Sufficient safeguards
Justice Bereaux, however, disagreed with the reasoning and findings of both Archie and Rajkumar.
He said in his view, there were sufficient safeguards to protect the accused even though Benjamin had confessed to not telling the truth.
The defence attorneys, he said, could have applied for a stay of proceedings; could have cross-examined Benjamin attacking his credibility in the presence of the jury; call the former prosecutors to give evidence; make no-case submissions and even attack Benjamin’s credibility in their address to the jury.
“The allegations of the former prosecutors if true are quite serious and do impact on the rights of the accused. But serious as they are, the consequences of the decision of the trial judge and the majority are far worse. The decisions of the trial judge and the majority have unacceptably enlarged the scope of judicially reviewing a prosecutorial discretion by diluting the carefully crafted decisions which successive boards of the Privy Council have made,” he stated.
Attorneys Gerald Ramdeen, Wayne Sturge and Dayadai Harripaul appeared on behalf of Durham, Salandy and Calliste, while the DPP’s Office was represented by attorneys Ian Benjamin SC, Keston McQuilkin, Ebo Jones and Sean Julien.