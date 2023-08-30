HIT-AND-RUN HORROR

Teenager Amelia Castellano was on her way to a Bible study session at her local church when she was struck down by a passing vehicle and left to die at the side of the Naparima-Mayaro Road in New Grant last week.
Castellano, 17, had been walking the length of the main road last Wednesday evening, searching for a taxi she hoped would take her to the Khan’s Avenue church she often attended with her 48-year-old disabled mother, Alice Yearwood.
A white panel van traversing along the same route upended the family’s plans to worship, slamming into the young woman as she walked on the road, relatives said.
It is unknown how long she had been left bleeding, in-and-out of consciousness, before she was recognised by a passing taxi-driver, who then contacted her family.
Yearwood said footage of the collision showed a male driver exiting his van, assessing the damage to his vehicle, and then driving off while her daughter lay incapacitated, a few feet behind him.
“When the vehicle hit her, it went up a little distance, still in the eye shot of her, he did not turn around or look at her. He walked to the front of his vehicle, went back in and drove off. He didn’t offer any assistance or come back to help. He checked his vehicle and drove off. That was it,” Yearwood said.
Castellano survived but suffered the loss of one kidney, bruises to her lungs, bowels, stomach, internal bleeding, and fracture to her neck that doctors fear could potentially affect the arteries transporting blood to her brain.
Surgeries to remove her daughter’s kidney and to insert a metal pin into her neck were completed over the course of the past week, her mother said, adding that her child is being sustained by a feeding tube and remains a patient at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the San Fernando General Hospital.
“They decided they had to do surgery on the neck and put a pin to stabilise it because any movement would result in the nerve getting pinched or the artery getting punctured and that of course would result in death or paralysis. They said they would put a head cast so her head cannot move and in six weeks some kind of healing or bonding of the bone would occur.
“She has not received food or liquid since Wednesday because nothing was staying down. They are feeding her with a tube to her stomach. She did the surgery on Thursday with the kidney and then the neck is painful and uncomfortable and then the trauma she is still going through all of it. She can’t eat because the stomach, bowels and lungs were bruised. But still, she is trying to encourage me when I come to see her,” the mother said.
Yearwood, a single mother who is diagnosed with Devic’s Syndrome, (a rare condition that causes spinal cord and nerve damage), says that her daughter’s life has been permanently altered by the event.
The mother told the Express yesterday that she had left her home minutes earlier and had been awaiting her daughter’s arrival at the church when she was informed that she had been involved in an accident.
Unable to walk and restrained by a wheelchair, Yearwood said she left the premises and arrived at the scene, where she saw her daughter lying on the ground, but could not reach out to comfort her. Passers-by had surrounded the child until an ambulance arrived, she said.
“It was really hard to see here there. Thank God I was in church when I got that news because I prayed to God for strength. I am in this wheelchair, and I couldn’t even reach out to touch my child, so it was hard for me,” she said.
Forgiveness for driver
Castellano, whom she described as a loving and compassionate child, had hoped to one day pursue a career in the health sector.
“She wanted to be an ambulance driver…She thought people needed to be helped. I am disabled and she knows how hard it is to get an ambulance and attendants. She has an aunt with rheumatoid arthritis. She helps take care of me and her aunt and her uncle. She goes and sees him every month end,” Yearwood said.
She said police have since attained camera footage of the incident but could not get a clear visual of the vehicle’s licence plate. The family has since been left desperate for resolution and asked that anyone with information to come forward.
She also called on the unknown driver who fled the scene to take responsibility for his actions, adding that despite the trauma caused to her, Castellano had chosen to forgive him.
“Something like this could happen to anyone. She wasn’t expecting this to happen. It could even happen to the driver that bounced her and drove off. No one is expecting this to happen, you wouldn’t want this to happen to your child, your relatives or anyone. So, if anyone has any kind of information please come forward.
“The gentleman that did this, although this happened, my child is not resentful, my child said to forgive him. She said she was praying to forgive him. If it is this, they can come forward and take some sort of responsibility. This is a human being, there was not even some remorse on his part. People need to be a little more caring and loving,” she said.
Asked if the family needed help, Yearwood said yesterday that she had to source toiletries such as disposable diapers, wipes and mouthwash for her daughter.)
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 999, 555, 911 or through CRIME STOPPERS at 800-TIPS. Yearwood can be reached at 771-0970.