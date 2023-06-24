Hitmen kill an ‘angel’

Princes Town businessman Rakesh Gunness was defenceless when gunmen ambushed and killed him on the night of June 3.
While reversing his vehicle away from his family’s home and adjoining retail mini mart Quick-E Supermarket, on the corner of Joseph Cooper Trace and Moruga Road in Petite Café, two men with firearms took aim at him and fired multiple rounds.
Gunness, fondly called “Keron” by his family and close friends, was shot eight times.
The killers then turned their guns on his father who was looking on in shock from the garage gate.
As his family members ran to his aid, the killers ran off into a clump of teak trees and escaped, leaving his family members confused as to why a hit had been orchestrated against him.
Gunness died in his father’s arms while being taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility.
Detectives have yet to uncover the motive for the homicide.
Robbery has been ruled out as there was not even an attempt to steal anything from the premises, although the shop had been robbed several times in its 20 years of retail business.
One of his brothers was wounded and a customer grazed by a bullet in an attempted robbery at the business place in 2019.
At his funeral, held at his family’s home a week after his death, Gunness was remembered as a compassionate, generous, hard-working, and family-oriented man, whose love was unmatched.
The following was the eulogy from his family as read by a close friend:
“Rakesh, fondly called Keron, was born to Motilal and Chan Gunness on April 29, 1981.
He was the third of four beautiful children–Andy, Randy, Keron and Shirlini in that order.
As a young boy, Keron always had an admirable personality as he was kind, humble, generous and always liked being neat.
His favourite colours were green and orange. There were only three things that Keron disliked.
The three things were dishonesty, taking a rest, and nonsense.
Keron had big dreams.
He had dreams of being a millionaire, of owning a boat, a BMW, a helicopter and a beach house in Mayaro.
Such big dreams require big ambitions, and he was.
Keron was hard-working and though he was constantly busy with work, he always had time to help others.
He was a charitable person.
Anyone in need could always count on him for assistance.
One day a stray dog covered with fleas walked into the shop but a tender-hearted Keron took him in and insisted that it got the best vet treatment.
Keron named him ‘Lucky’.
Keron was known as a guy who was always blushing and had a million-dollar smile.
He did not go out much, but when he decided to step out, he made a lot of heads turn.
His sister recalls that he was also known for talking to customers.
He always had a love for fishing and passed on that love to one of his nephews and purchased his first fishing rod for him.
Keron was a true family man and he made a lot of beautiful memories with his family.
His dad recalls Keron’s compassionate side and the last time when Keron went shopping, he bought headlamps and torch lights for sale.
He asked his dad if he liked them and Keron told him to keep it.
Such was the love of a son for his father and vice versa.
Keron’s prized possession was his car.
His dad bought it for him and he said he would never sell it.
One of Aunty’s best memories is being with her son all the time.
She would love to be on the road with him, selling, and watching the trees and the waves.
Just spending quality time with her son is what she enjoyed most.
She never refused him when he asked her to go on the road with him.
His brother, Andy, would never forget when they went to catch crabs in Mitra’s old van.
Nor would he ever forget the time when Keron borrowed his car and he had anxiety.
Keron had ‘gas brains’ and Andy was edgy the whole time until Keron returned.
When Andy started his family life, Keron maintained that strong bond with his brother and treated Andy’s boys as his own.
He always looked out for them and bought them the best of things.
Keron was known to be ‘Santa-365’ because, for the whole year, he bought gifts for his family.
Andy said that Keron was always helpful and never refused his family anything.
His other brother, Randy, and Keron shared a special bond.
They were best friends.
If any incident occurred, Keron would be the first person that Randy would call.
If Keron had to buy anything, he would ask Randy’s opinion and vice versa.
Sometimes Keron would leave his shop and go across to Randy’s home to sit and talk with Randy’s family.
One of the memories Lisa had with her brother-in-law was 16 years ago, selling channa, soft drinks, juice, and snacks in the Daihatsu Charmant. For over 20 years, Keron and his sister had been in business.
Keron became a prominent and successful businessman.
Shirlini recalls selling channa in the early days with him.
They had to open the trunk of the Charmant with a ‘bob’.
Keron was a brother who delivered.
On Shirlini’s 16th birthday, she wanted a car.
Keron and Andy pooled their savings and they bought their sister an Evolution toy car!
Such was the love that the siblings had for each other.
Keron was hard-working and compassionate.
There was never a differentiation between boss and employee as he treated and regarded everyone as equals.
Whatever Keron ate, they ate. Even if it meant taking out food from his plate or his box to share.
He had a special place in his heart for his ‘van men’.
As soon as he got a call from them he would drop whatever he was doing and go.
A few years ago, Keron struck love in the form of Sherry Boodan.
They shared a beautiful life together.
They never had an argument but lived in love and bliss.
Keron considered Sherry’s son as his own.
He always took Sherry shopping for his nephews because we know men do not know what to pick.
He valued her opinion at every step of the relationship.
Sherry is filled with memories of Keron, working with him, going for goods together, and ensuring that he ate on time. They had plans of taking their relationship to the next level.
Their love was one to be admired.
Sherry loved Keron for who he was.
The memories that they made will be etched on her heart forever.
There is a saying that even the best of friends cannot attend each other’s funerals.
One of Keron’s school friends, Mitra, who became a best friend and brother to him, remembers Keron as being an inspiration to him.
Keron shared with Mitra his joyful life, his life lessons, and most of all, his ever-present smile that could change bad days into good ones.
These are Mitra’s words, ‘Dearest guardian angel Keron, eternity will never erase the love and joys of your profound memories. These memories are the ones we have to hold on to and smile when we think of him.
Keron was truly a gift of God to all of us. The greatness of his goodness will take him back to God, to Shri Krishna.
He left a template for us.
His life is a template and we should use this template as a guide to how to live our lives.
We can learn from Keron–his smile, his love, his benevolence, and his righteousness. This is his legacy.”