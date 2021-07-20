Hochoy’s gun stolen in break-in

Hochoy: Honour ANR by giving Tobago self-govt

call for freedom: Hochoy Charles

 Mark Fraser

The home/office of former Tobago House of Assembly (THA) chief secretary Hochoy Charles was broken into on Monday morning and his licensed firearm stolen.

This was confirmed yesterday by Tobago police, who also indicated that $3,000 and other valuables were stolen from a metal cabinet at Charles’ Golden Lane residence.

According to police, the incident occurred sometime between 6 a.m. and 7.30 a.m. on Monday, after Charles left his home.

When he returned, at around 7.30 a.m., a window pane was observed shattered and the items missing.

Asked to comment on the matter, Charles confirmed the break-in and said the police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Sgt Wilson of Shirvan Road Police Station is spearheading investigations.

