Hold fast to your principles

The role of the church is even more critical now, especially in light of these perilous times.
So said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, as he spoke during the Mason Hall Seventh-day Adventist Church 75th anniversary celebration yesterday at the church.
“So today I ask you more now than ever to defend these principles, your country needs you. If Mason Hall ever needed you is now, if Trinidad and Tobago ever needed you is now, answer to the call as I know you would,” Rowley said.
Rowley recalled the days of his grandmother, when she assisted in the building of the original Mason Hall Seventh-day Adventist Church, where he grew up.
Rowley called on the congregation to hold fast to what they believe in, as there are better days ahead.
He said, “And that is why I ask you today to keep holding fast to those things and the principles, and ensure for the rest of the nation that future that we have learnt and we have realised and experiencing with those who went before, built the foundation for us.”
He added, “Today whatever you think of me, whatever honour or recognition you give to me, the foundation of what I am is my upbringing on this ground right here in the Mason Hall Seventh-day Adventist Church.”
Also in attendance was Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, who is a member of the Seventh-day Adventist faith.
Augustine said the role of the church is needed today more than ever, especially in communities.
“There would be no Farley without the Seventh-day Adventist Church, perhaps no prime minister as we have now and his leadership without the Adventist Church, and the role that you have played.
“As a church you have to help us help this island, and help this country. It has to go beyond coming to church hearing a good sermon on a Sabbath, it has to be about our role in the community. It has to be about taking the church from these four walls out into the streets,” Augustine said.