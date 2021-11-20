HOLD YOUR COMPLAINT

Acting Director of Personnel Administration (DPA) Corey Harrison has instructed staff of the Police Service Commission (PolSC) Secretariat to not communicate with the new PolSC chaired by Justice Judith Jones.
On November 11, 2021, a day after the names of the five PolSC members were approved by Parliament, a virtual meeting was convened with staff, where Harrison made it clear that no one should send any letter or complaint about any commissioner to him. He also assured that there is no threat to their jobs.
Harrison expressed disappointment, saying it was “despicable” that a staff member would go to Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal with their concerns, which he raised in the Parliament.
Harrison’s disappointment with Moonilal was also echoed by deputy director of personnel administration Helen Warner and executive director Dale Brizan.
Several staff members attended the meeting, including senior State counsel, assistant director research and evaluation, legal research officer, audit analyst, temporary maid 1, OJT and research assistant, financial analyst, library assistant and business operations assistant.
The Express obtained a tape recording of the meeting, which was about 18 minutes long.
What Moonilal said
On November 10, the House of Representatives debated a motion for the approval of the five notifications for the establishment of the PolSC.
The five notifications which came from President Paula-Mae Weekes were in retired Court of Appeal judge Judith Jones, Maxine Attong, Ian Kevin Ramdhanie, Maxine King and Rajiv Persad.
All five were appointed as Commission members last week by the President.
During the debate, Moonilal raised concerns about two PolSC nominees, and warned that letters of complaint would be written about one of them if he were approved.
He expressed concern about nominees Ian Kevin Ramdhanie and Maxine King.
Moonilal said the matter about Ramdhanie “distressed” him.
He said if Ramdhanie was before him, he would ask “whether or not (he was) conflicted by an appointment to the Police Service Commission bearing in mind a previous interfacing with staff at the Police Service Commission that compromised their position and undermined human resource management and indeed undermined the employment status of employees of the Police Service Commission”.
Moonilal said a PolSC employee had indicated to him that people Ramdhanie interfaced with were prepared to write the new PolSC chairman and the Director of Personnel Administration about Ramdhanie’s previous conduct.
Moonilal said it was not only one member of staff who raised concerns, but about four or five staff members who indicated they were prepared to “say the truth” concerning a “previous campaign of conduct” by Ramdhanie.
He said he did not want a situation to arise where employees could be victimised or discriminated against, or could lose their jobs while on contract because of an appointment to the PolSC.
Contacted yesterday, Ramdhanie declined comment.
The virtual meeting
At the virtual meeting, Harrison said staff would have no interaction with the new PolSC and they would be reporting to him or anybody appointed by him which would mean the acting DPA or the executive director.
“Understand this—you belong to the Service Commissions Department, so therefore you do not report to the chairman or any member of the Police Service Commission—any member,” he said.
“And I am saying this in the context of what transpired yesterday during the debate. What happened yesterday during the debate was, in my opinion, heart wrenching. It was despicable that a member of Parliament can stand up in Parliament and speak about staff being threatened or feeling threatened about an incoming Commission member,” he said.
He said the staff member who spoke to Moonilal had created distrust in the organisation.
“Now, what it is that person did, and I don’t know who it is, but what it is that person did is establish a distrust automatically for the Commission members coming in. Automatically. So with everything we had planned for, you have broken that trust automatically because you felt it necessary to speak to a Member of Parliament concerning your duties and responsibility working for the Service Commissions Department,” he said.
“And I am saying it again. Members of staff of the Service Commissions Department who are assigned to the Police Service Commission Secretariat, you are not to have any discussions with the chairman or members of the Commission unless directed by me or anybody appointed by me.
“All your work will be going through me, the deputy or the executive director. You are not to interact with any member of the Commission or the chairman of the Police Service Commission and I’m saying it now, and I’m saying it clear. There is no misunderstanding here anymore,” he added.
Harrison again chided the staff for talking to Moonilal and instructed that any complaint letter be held. “Nobody is supposed to stand up in Parliament and discredit our institution that we have been working so hard to fix after what it is went on previously. You are to report to the executive director, the deputy or myself. Now I’m baffled because, based on Parliament, I understand that I’m supposed to get a letter. I advise you to keep that letter to yourself. I advise you to keep that letter to yourself because there is no threat from any member of the Commission because you do not report to any member of the Commission,” he said.
Harrison responds
In a telephone interview with the Sunday Express yesterday, Harrison said what was said at the meeting by himself and other persons was “self-explanatory”.
“The recording is very explanatory and I think you should listen to the recording in its entirety from not only my comments but other persons’ comments as well,” he said after the Express sent him a copy of the tape.
Asked if there was any consultation with the PolSC members about the staff having no communication with them, Harrison said there has been no discussion with the new PolSC.
“I have no comments on that, I have never spoken to the Commission before,” he said.
In an earlier conversation with the Express (before the audio of the meeting was sent to him), Harrison noted that it was said that no one’s contract can be terminated.
He said it was against regulations for a staff member to raise their complaint with a Member of Parliament.
Asked about what will happen about any letter of complaint, Harrison questioned what exactly the complaint is.
He said there is a requirement for hearing and for the Commission to be transparent in what it does.
Moonilal calls for apology
In a telephone interview with the Sunday Express yesterday, an angry Moonilal called on Harrison to apologise, and said he intends to write to the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Public Administration.
“I intend to write that Committee to summon the Director of Personnel Administration acting to ask him to explain his conduct,” he said.
“I’ve had the opportunity to listen to the tape after I asked that you send it to me... assuming that it is a legitimate recording of an authentic meeting, it is shocking and abominable on several fronts. First, it is an attack on a Member of Parliament in the conduct of his duties,” he said.
Moonilal said parliamentarians have a duty to raise issues in the Parliament and for an acting DPA “to take umbrage of a Member of Parliament raising an issue I take umbrage to him, he is rude, farse and out of place to question a Member of Parliament in the conduct of his duties”.
“If that alleged tape is legitimate, that person is unfit for office and I cannot help but wonder whether the character, the temperament of the Prime Minister is now being replicated by employers in the public service,” he added.
Moonilal said the comments suggested a collapse of industrial relations practices in the public sector.
He said employers must meet and treat with employees issues.
“If I’m not mistaken, the employer said keep your letter, don’t write me, and he was backed up by a chorus girl who is the acting deputy director of Personnel Administration. This is most unbelievable. An employer must meet and treat with the concerns of employees, that is in several industrial courts’ ruling and judgments,” he said.
“I demand an apology from this character. I don’t know him, in terms of his own out of place comments about my work. I’ve been in Parliament for over 20 years, raising issues concerning taxpayers’ money... and an acting director of Personnel Administration must have respect for Members of Parliament and ministers of course in conduct of their duties,” he said.
He said it was “intimidatory” that Harrison was saying the staff should have no interfacing with Commissioners, and questioned what happens when a Commissioner wants a report or some work undertaken.
“What they are saying effectively is do not raise with place matters, whether it is occupational health and safety, sexual harassment, allegations of misconduct, don’t raise anything with me,” he said.
“This person (Harrison) should be reported to the head of the Public Service for some type of action to be taken if what I’m hearing if correct. It sent a chill up my spine and warrants an explanation,” he added.
Moonilal said he will wait to hear from Harrison and other members before issuing his letter to the JSC.