...Hold your hand on reform, Deosaran urges Govt

The present climate surrounding the Judiciary, crime, policing and politics in Trinidad and Tobago is not conducive to interference with the jury system, social scientist Ramesh Deosaran said yesterday as he commented on the Trial By Judge Alone bill.
“What is now needed, until better circumstances prevail, is to improve jury management in terms of, for example, accommodation, physical comfort, jury selection, note-taking and even simplifying complex cases,” he told the Express yesterday.
He said the inconveniences associated with the jury system, which have been articulated publicly, are not enough to justify the reforms being proposed in the Trial by Judge alone bill, which was debated in the Senate Friday.
“Much more research-based evidence is required before we should think about such reforms,” he said.
Deosaran, who authored a book titled Trial by Jury: Social and Psychological Dynamics, said his research revealed an “overwhelming support” for the jury system.
“For example, only three per cent of the 127 persons questioned called for the abolition of trial by jury, thus confirming the current views of the Law Association,” he said.
“Given the loud protests and the perceived attack on judicial democracy, the Government is now advised to hold its hands on its jury reform legislation. While I am inclined to support the accused having the option of choosing judge-alone or trial by jury contained in Section 4 (1) of the Trial by Judge Alone Act of 2017 which states that every person committed to trial shall be tried by a judge and jury unless he elects to be tried by a judge alone, the new Section 4 (1) (A) pulls this option back too heavily by stating that an accused committed for trial shall be tried by a judge alone unless he elects to be tried by a judge and jury and the court so directs in the interest of justice.”
The bill provides for lay assessors to be appointed in a judge-alone trial. Deosaran asked on what grounds would a judge decide to approve a request for a trial by jury as opposed to a trial by judge alone with lay assessors.
“Civic society is also disturbed by the Government’s seeming encroachment on our institutions like the Service Commissions.
“I favour Independent Senator Evans Welch’s view that there are several other ways to relieve the case backlog in the Judiciary, some of which were recommended in my book,” he said.
Deosaran said a previous Law Association and two former chief justices (Sir Isaac Hyatali and Cecil Kelsick) supported these research-driven proposals.
He said trial by jury is the flagship of judicial democracy since the jury is the civic institution embedded in the legal system, giving the community a pivotal voice where it matters.
