Holding on to hope

THERE were no labour pains or fuss when Danette Pierre was born, and that instant mother-daughter connection keeps Donna Pierre resolute that her daughter is alive.
Pierre suspects that almost two weeks since Danette’s disappearance, she may be held captive and needs help to return home to her three children and the rest of the family.
Pierre spoke to the Express on Wednesday as she took care of the last of Danette’s children—a son, aged 22 months.
Pierre has taken over primary responsibility of the child since her daughter disappeared.
“My child is alive. People may say, ‘girl, is 11 or 12 days since’. I say it could be 1,200 days. Until I feel that disconnection or otherwise, I believe in my gut that she is alive. All who want to speculate, I know what I feel. I believe someone has my child. As to what they want, (it) remains to be seen,” said Pierre.
On the night of January 28, Danette, 31, was at her apartment with her family in Hibiscus Drive, Petite Morne Settlement, in Ste Madeleine, when she received a phone call around 8.30 p.m.
The last thing she told her mother was she was “making a turn”, before walking out of the apartment.
She left casually dressed, holding only a small purse.
But she did not return home.
That night, her mother dozed off and when she awoke she tried calling Danette around midnight, but there was no response.
A report was made to the neighbouring Ste Madeleine Police Station the next morning.
As police investigations continued into the disappearance of Danette, her mother and father were requested by the police to submit tissue samples for DNA testing. Donna submitted hers on Monday, and her husband, Dave Pierre, was also expected to give a sample.
Donna, 63, said she wanted to emphasise that police told her the sample was to be placed “on file” and did not advise her that it was for testing concerning the burnt remains found in Claxton Bay on the same night her daughter went missing.
She said family members, especially Danette’s eldest child, have been traumatised since a social media post last weekend that her mother had been linked to the burnt remains found in the Mazda3 car, that was seen on fire off Cedar Hill Road in Claxton Bay, off the Solomon Hochoy Highway.
Donna, a mother of five and grandmother of 11, said the post sent her family into a tailspin.
Her grandchildren did not want to go to school this week.
She said, “The police never, never—and I stress—never said that they were looking to connect dots with the incident in Claxton Bay. Never. All they said was that they needed DNA.
“They asked about Danette’s dad, and I told them he is in Diego Martin. They asked about the first two children’s father, and if I have a number to contact him. I did that. They asked if she was wearing jewelry. I know she always had.
“At the same time, her daughter was here while he was taking my statement. And I asked her what mummy was wearing. She said mummy normally has about four chains, sometimes five. But one of the children had burst one and she was supposed to fix it. The child did not know if it was fixed.
“She said her mummy usually had three rings. Just as I ask her, he (the police officer) wrote it down. No, they did not say anything about linking the two incidents. They have been honest and upright with me all the time. If that is what they were looking at, I am sure they would have said something.”
Every time
the phone rings...
Donna has spent the days since her daughter went missing holding onto her cellphone, her grandson, and hope that the police will solve the case.
Every time the phone rings, she gets into a tussle over it with her grandson, who wants to see who is calling, she said.
When the Express visited, the child held onto his mother’s identification card and did not put it down.
A distraction with two building blocks helped Donna pry it out of his hands, but when he realised the photographer was taking a picture of it, the grandson screamed.
“He does not want to let go of his mummy’s picture,” said Donna. “He is accustomed to talking to her on a video call. Every time the phone rings, he is fighting me for it, and I have to show him who is calling. He is something else.”
Donna recalled that like her grandson, Danette is the last of her children.
She was born at the Amicus Maternity Centre in La Puerta.
“When she came into this world, I did not have labour pains. They gave me drips and they did not even have time to do anything else, she was born.
“She was the last child and her older siblings would spoil her. She and her oldest sister—Dianne is 13 years older, but she and Danette are very much alike. They used to call them ‘first and last’,” the mother said.
Donna said her marriage with her children’s father fell apart and they separated when Danette was a little girl.
Until she was eight, Danette remained in Diego Martin with her father.
Then she moved to San Fernando, where her mother lived and worked.
From St Theresa Girls’ Primary in Diego Martin, Danette was transferred to the San Fernando Girls’ Anglican School, which Donna fondly referred to as “brown school”.
Danette went on to Pleasantville Junior Secondary School, then St Kevin’s College.
She was interested in business studies and did very well, said Donna.
Danette’s secondary schooling ended when she became pregnant at 17 years old.
Her second child came years later, but the relationship with the children’s father ended.
Donna said a few years ago, Danette moved to North Trinidad and got involved with another man who is the father of her grandson.
Moving in
They lived in Goodwood Park, and Donna moved in with them to assist in taking care of Danette’s children. In November, there was an incident which led to their move to Ste Madeleine.
“My children are private and I do not delve into their personal lives. I respect their choices. I was not always privy to information about her private life. I would help her to see about her children.
“When we had to leave Goodwood Park, I was not scared, I was anxious. There was a calmness and I always said that was the Holy Spirit with us.
“She wanted better for her children and herself. She had the drive to ensure that her children could get better lives. She was the cook and bottle washer for her children. But I do not know everything she was going through,” she said.
“To the positive people who have my family and her children in prayer, please continue praying. The pain and frustration these innocent children are going through.
“To the haters, they have to be that way because they have nothing else. When something hits them and they start to get that kind of bashing, then they would know what it feels like. They will not know until it happens to them. And when you address the negativity with them, they say the public has a right to know.
“So, what about us as a family? Don’t we have any rights? Where are our rights to show respect? Where are our rights? Where are the rights for you all to show some dignity?” she asked.
“I respect the way and the conduct which you professionals operate. I thank your media house and the professional way you have treated me.”
• Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-8477; police emergency numbers 555, 999 or 911; send the information to the TTPS app; or contact the Hunters Search and Rescue Team at 475-4350, 727-3333 or through their Facebook page.