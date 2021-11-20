’Tis the season to be jolly with parang, ponche de creme, black cake and... crime?
Law enforcement and criminologists globally have seen a nexus between spikes in criminal activities and festive holidays, mainly Christmas.
It’s no different in Trinidad and Tobago where there are spikes in larceny from the person (snatch and grab) and robberies (armed or unarmed) during the Carnival and Christmas seasons.
Statistics obtained from the Crime and Problem Analysis Branch (CAPA) showed from the period 2016 to present, larceny from the person and robberies have peaked during the Christmas season (December).
In December 2016, the Northern Division recorded nine reports of larceny from persons, with 51 robberies being reported. Both Central and Southern Divisions tied at 43 as the second highest for robberies.
Eastern and Tobago both tallied 16 reported robbery cases and the Port of Spain Division had 27 reported robberies.
December 2016 saw a total of 23 larceny incidents from persons collectively from all Divisions, and a total of 246 for robberies.
In December 2017, there was a dip within Divisions in larceny from persons with an overall total of 14, though robberies increased to 260.
December 2018 saw a slight spike within divisions for larceny from persons with an overall total of 18.
The Port of Spain Division alone accounted for 11 reports. Reported robberies were 218.
In December 2019, robberies again rose and stood at 246, with a drop in December 2020 to 149 reports.
In October 2021 there were 153 reported robberies.
Lowering the risk
Acting Supt Ian Carty of the Southern Division told the Sunday Express yesterday with reference to shoppers populating business centres in San Fernando, citizens need to be extra cautious since criminal elements scope out and prey on their targets.
“A major holiday like Christmas Day sees citizens deviating from their routine activity,” Carty said, adding that holiday crimes are all about opportunity.
And while it is impossible to completely make oneself invincible to crime, Carty said citizens can lower their risk.
“The wearing of excessive jewelry attracts criminals, withdrawing large sums of money from financial institutions, citizens need to be vigilant and stay alert to the possibility of being followed when leaving these institutions.
“Criminals tend to strike more during the holiday season because they know there are many people out holiday shopping,” Carty said. “There are more victims out there. The more cars there are, the easier it is for them to blend in.
“When you leave the mall, before you walk outside, put your keys in your hand, think about where you parked, and put the cellphone down,” Carty advised.
“Criminals look for victims. If someone is walking swiftly with a purpose and they know what’s going on around them, they’re not going to attack that individual,” Carty added.
Carty noted that purse snatchings and vehicle burglaries at shopping areas have increased and based on official data tabulated by the TTPS crime prevention measures by the TTPS have been activated.
Such measures include joint army and police patrols.
All hands on deck
Also speaking with the Sunday Express yesterday was Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob, who indicated that constables and corporals have been called out from vacation leave.
Stating that Special Reserve Police officers have been mandated to work eight more hours per week to assist with street patrols, Jacob said additionally, each police divisional’s Snr Supt has been equipped with a crime plan unique for their Division to deal with crime.
“Specialised sections will be required to work extra hours to enhance crime plans. This does not mean these sections will shut down. We are ensuring there is a high visibility of uniformed officers thereby deterring opportunistic criminal elements,” Jacob said.
Citing the Crimes of Opportunity Theory, Jacob said this suggests that offenders choose to commit crimes based on the opportunity that is presented to them to achieve their crime.
“For instance, if an individual is willing or ready to engage in crime and the situation proves to be favourable (environment) to the offender, this opportunity in turn creates motive for the offender to execute a crime. Such crimes are not premeditated or planned, but happen because of the opportunity presented,” Jacob said.
This is why a heightened police presence will act as a deterrent of opportunity for criminal acts, he said.
Car theft on the rise
In 2017, the TTPS announced an “alarming” increase in the theft of motor vehicles as compared to 2016.
Vehicular larceny increased by 26 per cent with 686 recorded reports, compared to 544 reports in 2016.
Regarding motor vehicle robbery (while in the presence of the owner), 2017 saw a 26 per cent increase, with 224 reports, as compared to the 161 reported cases for 2016.
Of the stolen vehicles: 398 are Nissan (58 per cent); B14, B13, B12, AD Wagons, Almera and Tiida 72, 87, 32, 36, 24 and 53, respectively. Hyundai H100 and Kia K2700 pick-ups together totalled 42; Mitsubishi Lancer, 38; Toyota Corolla vehicles, 26.
Although the Tiida is still a vehicle of choice for motor vehicle thieves, there was a reduction from 73 in 2016 to 53 in 2017.
Additionally, there has been an increase in theft of the Nissan B13—66 in 2016 compared to 87 in 2017 an increase of 32 per cent; B14—50 in 2016 compared to 72 in 2017, an increase of 44 per cent; Nissan AD Wagon—28 in 2016 compared to 36 in 2017, an increase of 28 per cent; and Nissan B12—20 in 2016 compared to 32 in 2017, an increase of 60 per cent.
The increases have been attributed to the demand for parts and the ease with which the vehicles are stolen. The parts these vehicles carry have become scarce. Nissan vehicles made up 54 per cent of all vehicles taken by robbery.
Notable vehicles which saw an increase include Toyota Hilux which increased from ten stolen in 2016 to 15 in 2017; the Nissan Almera which rose from 14 stolen in 2016 to 20 in 2017; the Nissan B15 which shot up from five in 2016 to 12 in 2017; and the Nissan Tiida, which increased from 18 in 2016 to 23 in 2017.
In May 2017, the Stolen Vehicles Squad based in Port of Spain initiated several preventative measures regarding the theft of vehicles which has led to a significant reduction in larceny and robbery of vehicles in the Port of Spain Division.
For the period January 1, 2017, to May 31, 2017, 45 vehicles were stolen in Port of Spain and from June 1 to October 31, 2017—31 vehicles were stolen. This showed a reduction of 31 per cent when compared to the said period in 2016.