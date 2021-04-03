Holistic approach needed to get minors at safe houses on track

Child psychologist Dr Maryam Ali says there needs to be a more holistic approach to rehabilitation of minors who are placed in the care of the Children’s Autho­rity.

Ali was commenting on the escape of five boys from one of the Children’s Authority’s child support centres two weeks ago and the subsequent murders of two of the teens.

Antonio Francois, Simeon Dani­el, Ricardo Thompson, Stephen Antoine and Stephan Nicolas escaped from a Children’s Authority safe house by squeezing through a burglar-poofed window.

Francois and Daniel, both 15, were gunned down in Laventille last Sunday.

Asked about the incident, Ali told the Sunday Express that safe houses ought to be more than just holding facilities, and more focused on the rehabilitation and development of the children placed there.

“In terms of getting them proper counselling, getting them equipped with a trade, making sure that they have the right resources. If those things are implemented, it is going to become more effective.

“Because most of these boys themselves are lost and they need a sense of direction, so it will take a holistic approach from education to resour­ces to therapy, even if they want to bring some sort of religious aspect into it. But we need to be taking a holistic approach to get these boys back on track.”

‘Staff members need

better training’

Ali added that more and better-­trained staff members are needed.

“I think staff needs to be trained a little bit more on how to handle situations, how to handle these boys because they are coming from broken homes and they are coming from various issues, and they themselves have to be properly trained in order to deal with those situations.”

Addressing rumours about possible abuse at the safe house, Ali said this must be thoroughly investigated and a system put in place where, going forward, children in these safe houses can feel comfortable to make reports about their treatment.

“Whether it is in the form of having outside persons come in to speak with them, whether it’s psychologists or social workers come in and work with them. So if these things are happening, it is reported sooner rather than later,” she said.

Relatives of the teens have disputed the abuse claims circula­ting on social media and said the boys never complained of any abuse at the safe house.

Daniel’s mother, Natalie Brathwaite, however, has accused the au­tho­rity of negligence and failing to pro­perly secure children at the centre.

Gender and Child Affairs Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy could not be reached for comment yesterday.

