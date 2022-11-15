TWO men were injured during a shoot-out with police in Barataria early yesterday morning as officers foiled an attempted home invasion.
Police said that shortly before 3 a.m. officers of the Emergency Response Patrol received a report that several men were seen attempting to break into someone’s property.
Officers sped over to the scene and caught the men standing near the house.
When the men saw the police they ran.
While doing so one of the men pointed a gun at police officers.
Officers shot at him but he continued running.
Officers said another suspect attempted to shoot at them and the police shot at him too. He immediately fell to the ground.
As the officers searched they found the first man they had shot and also found a third man hiding below a house.
The two injured men were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.
One firearm, a screwdriver and several house-breaking implements were recovered from the scene.
The suspects are a 28-year-old and 20-year-old both of San Juan and a 38-year-old of Laventille.