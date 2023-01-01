Honesty the best policy

Tobago youngsters Anthonio Hackett and Jayvorn Horsford shot into the spotlight in 2022 for an act of honesty that many considered to be extraordinary.
The boys stumbled upon a purse containing more than $5,000 while riding their bicycles through the Pigeon Point Heritage Park on October 30.
Rather than keeping the large sum of money, they opted to return the purse and all its contents to its rightful owner.
Their act of honesty has earned them the 2022 Express Youth(s) of the Year award.
Sixteen-year-old Anthonio and 14-year-old Jayvorn both expressed shock at being selected for the award, noting that they did not expect to be praised for simply doing the right thing.
“I did not expect all this attention,” Jayvorn, a pupil of Bishop’s High School in Tobago, said in an interview with the Sunday Express.
“I was very happy when my mother told me I was a recipient of the award. I am very happy and shocked.”
Jayvorn said when the money was found, he did have a fleeting thought to keep it, but knew it would not be the right thing to do as honesty was a value instilled in him by his parents.
“Every day my parents always tell me do the right thing,” he said.
“Because when you do the right thing, good things will follow in the end.”
He said he hopes to continue making his parents proud.
His mother, Chandelle Horsford, told the Sunday Express she was overjoyed.
“As a parent, sometimes you talking to your children and you try to instil in them the right things, but according to how they react and respond, you think what you are trying to teach them is not being received,” she said.
She said the experience showed her the importance of parents continuing to talk to their children, even when they think their children are not listening as the lessons they are being taught will manifest at the right time.
Horsford said the youngsters’ act of honesty touched many people and many have admitted that, in these hard economic times, they would have kept the money for themselves.
“And for young people who want things like phones, bikes, air-pods...to see they found that money and did the right thing and they were not pushed to do it. They did not go home first and their parents make them return it. They made the decision on their own almost immediately, and that is why a lot of people were so surprised and happy by what they did.”
Amazing feeling
Anthonio told the Sunday Express he felt “amazing”.
“I never knew it would have gotten to this. To be selected for this award feels amazing,” he told the Sunday Express.
The Signal Hill Secondary School pupil said he, too, strives to do the right thing, as this is what his parents have always encouraged him to do.
He said the feeling of knowing they did the right thing was of far greater value than anything he could have bought with the $5,000.
He advised other youngsters to embrace the same values.
“Being honest can put you somewhere in life, so always do the right thing and good things will follow,” he said.
Anthonio’s mother, Cindy-Ann Waldron, said she was shocked by the attention his act of honesty has received.
“I feel so proud. I am shocked but I am so proud of him,” she told the Sunday Express.