Citizens who have contributed to Trinidad and Tobago’s culture and music copped eight of the 27 national awards for 2021.
A ceremony was held at the President’s House, St Ann’s, yesterday, hosted by President Paula-Mae Weekes, to honour the 2021 national awards recipients.
The 2020 and 2021 national awards were postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 2020 national awards ceremony was held on Monday where 36 people were honoured, including Dr Wayne Frederick, who was bestowed the nation’s highest award—the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT).
No one received the ORTT at the 2021 awards yesterday, but there were five recipients of the country’s second-highest award—the Chaconia Medal (Gold).
Among the five recipients was Beverly King, peer educator.
A release from the Office of the President said King has been influential in the lives of children living with HIV, and has served the national community of persons infected and affected by HIV and AIDS for over 20 years.
Culture, calypso and the arts
Calypsonian SuperBlue (Austin Lyons) received the Hummingbird (Gold) award for music and culture.
The release said Lyons won ten Road March titles and seven Soca Monarch titles in his contribution to the cultural landscape of T&T over the last 41 years.
Musician Michael Oliver Stanley Boothman was also awarded the Hummingbird Medal (Gold) for culture and the arts.
John Ernest Ferreira, retiree, was awarded the Hummingbird Medal (Gold) for his contribution to the sphere of culture and the arts. Ferreira is the inventor/innovator of the double second and double tenor pan instruments.
He is also the founder of the steelbands Boys from Iwo Jima and Dixieland.
The Hummingbird Medal (Silver) was awarded to calysonian Brother Mudada (Allan Fortune) for his contribution to music and culture.
The Hummingbird Medal (Silver) was also bestowed on Delamo (Franz Lambkin), a calypso composer and singer who has excelled in the category of social commentary.
Calypsonian Johnny King (Johnson King) received the Hummingbird Medal (Silver).
The same award was also given to calypsonian King Luta (Morel Peters) in the sphere of music and culture.
Women awards
Three women received medals for the development of women.
The Medal for the Development of Women (Gold) was awarded to Rev Joy Abdul-Mohan.
The release said Abdul-Mohan is an activist and fighter for women’s issues, including gender-based violence, abuse of women, and the education of young girls.
Another gold medal was awarded to senior legal adviser Gaietry Pargass, a committed stalwart activist and professional women’s rights advocate. She is the founding member of two feminist organisations in Trinidad and Tobago: Concerned Women for Progress founded in 1980, and The Feminist Group founded in1983. She has worked for over 30 years on legislation related to human rights, and women’s and children’s rights.
The silver medal for the development of women was awarded to education consultant Sherna Alexander Benjamin.
Alexander-Benjamin, said the release, is an advocate for women and children, and the prevention of interpersonal violence at the family, community, and broader societal levels.
Gallantry award
The Hummingbird Medal (Bronze) was awarded posthumously to fire officer Stephen Marcano in the sphere of gallantry.
Marcano was a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service for 11 years.
The release said he put the lives of others first when he ventured into the waters of Mayaro to assist relatives who got into difficulties while bathing.
Public service
Retired permanent secretary Vishnu Dhanpaul was among three public servants who received the Public Service Medal of Merit (Gold).
The release said he had the respect and confidence of successive governments during his tenure in the Public Service and built a name as an influencer in the private and public sectors.