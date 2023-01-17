Pharmacy Board president Andrew Rahaman has blamed Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and his staff members, one of whom he says behaves like a “hooligan”, for contributing to the delay in the issuance of pharmacists’ practising certificates.
This “hooliganism” escalated to a point where police had to be called in, Rahaman said at a news conference yesterday at the Pharmacy Board’s headquarters, Professional Centre Building, Port of Spain.
He went on to add that it is not the demand for increased annual payments which led to delays in the issuance of certificates, but the bureaucracy at the ministry and the behaviour of the minister’s appointees.
He further criticised his fellow pharmacists, saying they also behave like “hooligans” at annual meetings.
Rahaman said the Pharmacy Board is facing money woes, so much so that he was forced to return to work and practise as a lawyer given the lack of funds.
Controversy erupted between the Pharmacy Board and its members following the board’s demand that members pay $600 annually for their certificates instead of $150 (as required by law).
Last Friday, attorneys representing the Health Minister threatened the Pharmacy Board with legal action and instructed that the board issue all practising certificates to the registrar of the board’s council so they can be issued to pharmacists who have paid their fees.
Certificates expired on January 14.
The ministry on Sunday issued a release indicating that it will introduce temporary regulations to extend practising certificates to pharmacists to January 14, 2024 to pharmacists who have paid the required annual retention fees.
Yesterday, Rahaman said the minister should seek to increase the fees for certificates rather than giving an extension.
Ministry to blame
Rahaman yesterday outlined all the reasons why Deyalsingh and the Health Ministry should be blamed for the delay in the issuance of certificates.
He noted that the Health Ministry Drug and Inspectorate Division issues four licences: the Antibiotic Licence, the Narcotic Licence, the Control Licence and the Pesticide Licence.
He said he started the process for licences in November and the Division indicated that submissions would be made from December 15 during the festive period and minimal work was done. He said further that there are issues with grammatical abbreviations (eg Ltd) on the applications which were not accepted and caused delay.
Rahaman said a new principal pharmacist caused delays by refusing to accept the maiden name signature of the board’s secretary—Su Ann Joseph—who got married four years ago.
He said he spent a great deal of time—five weeks around October 2022—arguing that her signature before marriage is still applicable.
He said, in November, the board’s secretary went abroad and he tried to convene an emergency meeting to appoint a temporary secretary but the two ministry-appointed persons to the board caused a delay, asking him to provide a 14-day notice of the meeting.
The secretary would have returned before this time-frame, he said.
Rahaman said on December 14, 2022 Deyalsingh wrote to him stating that it was brought to his attention that the secretary had resigned and he (the minister) asked for the signature of the new secretary and supporting documents.
He said he informed the minister via letter on December 16 that the secretary did not resign, but she did demit office and would not seek re-election.
Rahaman said the Minister has not responded to his letter to date.
Threat to burn down house
In seeking to explain the hike in annual payments for pharmacists, Rahaman said the board has insufficient money to function and does not have office equipment and full-time staff.
However, he acknowledged that only the Health Ministry has to power to increase fees and what the board was seeking to do was to request voluntary increased contributions.
In trying to explain why the board does not have proper audited accounts, Rahaman said at annual general meetings these matters are not discussed because of the behaviour of members.
“In those meetings there is a particular pharmacist who threatened to burn down my house. There is another one who paces in front of me while the meeting is going on in a very menacing fashion without taking his seat,” he said, as he alleged threats were also made to the secretary.
“We had to call police to put him out of the meeting,” he said, claiming that the very person who behaved like this was the minister’s appointee who has been appointed and reappointed.
Rahaman said when the emergency meeting was called to appoint an acting secretary, this ministry appointee refused to come in a timely fashion.
He said their annual general meetings are now swarmed with “undercover policemen” because of these “hooligans”.
Rahaman said the Pharmacy Board does not receive money from the Government or international bodies.
He said approximately 600 pharmacists pay the annual fee of $150, which is woefully inadequate, as he noted the board was owing rent for its headquarters.
Rahaman also accepted some blame for the delays as he had to return to work and therefore had less time.
He said he and the board came up with the idea for the increased contributions.
“If we get enough people contributing there would be enough money to pay the president,” he said, adding that he or whoever is there would have more time to do the job.
He said there was also contention about members having to pay an expedited fee for certificates. He justified this, saying such fees are paid for passports.
Rahaman said the pre-action protocol letter asked him to undertake the issuance of some 7,500 documents by last Saturday—which he suspects even a judge would take issue with.
He said the board has power, with the permission from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to prosecute pharmacies who do not have their licences, but they would not do this.
He said for this issue to be resolved, the ministry must not make contention about a signature and move to increase the pharmacist fees for certificates instead of giving an extension.