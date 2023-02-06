ALL hope is not lost.
The Government has a lifeline in the form of a recent Privy Council ruling to which it can turn to have the $20 million default judgment granted in favour of nine former murder accused for malicious prosecution set aside and have the civil trial started afresh.
And it is more than likely that the State will be able to convince the court to have the judgment set by the wayside and a retrial commenced, senior counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj said in an interview with the Express yesterday.
While Maharaj said it was troubling that the civil claim file had “disappeared” from the State Solicitor’s Department, according to Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, the State “has every opportunity” to have the (High Court) judgment set aside and the matter started de novo.
The Privy Council ruling Maharaj was referring to was Lux Locations Ltd v Yida Zhang, a case out of Antigua and Barbuda in which final judgment was delivered by the British law lords on January 31.
The case had raised questions about the proper approach to the grant of default judgments for a remedy other than an award of money where the relevant procedural rule stated that judgment “shall be in such form as the court considers the claimant to be entitled to on the statement of claim”.
An initial question the Privy Council had to consider was whether such a default judgment can be appealed at all or whether, as the Court of Appeal held in the case, the only means of challenging it is to apply to the High Court to set the judgment aside.
In explaining the Privy Council ruling, Maharaj said if a case involved money owed to an individual, they could have default judgment granted based on the failure of the defendant to make an appearance or file a defence but not so when it came to cases involving those seeking compensation for malicious prosecution.
“Let’s say you have a statement of case and it is for monies due and it is a simple case like that, you can go and get a default judgment, but what this case (Lux Locations Ltd) says is if for example you have a malicious prosecution case and the other side does not file a defence or an appearance, you cannot get a default judgment just like that.
“The court has to interrogate the facts in the statement of case to ensure that there is evidence of that (malice in a defence not being filed).
“So what has happened, they (the nine former Vindra Naipaul-Coolman accused) went now and they got a default judgment in a malicious prosecutions case without the judge examining to see whether there was any malice, whether there was want of probable cause.
“So what the AG and the State can do now, the State can say there was an error in law by the judge or in the court at the time granting the default judgment because, based on the principles in this case, there was a duty on the court to interrogate the facts to see whether the claimant has proven its case,” said Maharaj.
He said what the State can further argue is that the judgment ought to be set aside so it can assist the court in determining whether the claimants had satisfied the court that they have proven their case.
“What the judge will then do is order that the matter go for trial. I think the State can use this case. This is the principle in law that has been in existence for a long time but obviously nobody has taken the point.
“But this principle has now established that there are some cases in which the court will have to interrogate the facts before they can give a default judgment. Since the court did not interrogate the facts in this case and they took up a judgment in default, the State can use the principles in this case to say that the judgment should be set aside and there should be a de novo hearing of the application,” said Maharaj.
Why has AG’s Office not taken steps to set aside judgment?
Attorney Kiel Taklalsingh also weighed in on the issue yesterday, and agreed with Maharaj’s views.
He quoted from the Lux Locations case, stating that the aim of the default judgment procedure was to provide a speedy, inexpensive and efficient way of dealing with claims which are uncontested and to prevent a defendant from frustrating the grant of a remedy by not responding to a claim.
“Those objectives, however, do not justify a court in giving judgment on a claim which is manifestly bad or an abuse of the court’s process, even if the defendant has failed to take the requisite procedural steps to defend it. The public interest in the effective administration of justice is not advanced, and, on the contrary, would not be injured, by granting the claimant a remedy to which the court considers that the claimant is not entitled,” he pointed out the judgment had stated.
Taklalsingh said, in his view, given the jurisprudence on default judgments, if the AG’s Office is so convinced it had a “slam dunk” defence, he wonders why to this day they have not taken steps to set aside the default judgment which is permissible under the rules of court.
“My only conclusion is that neither the AG nor the current administration is interested in serving the ‘public interest’ or the ‘effective administration of justice’. Again, their actions have clearly injured the rule of law and confidence in its supposed protector, the AG’s office,” said Taklalsingh.
Background
In January 2021, Justice Joan Charles entered a default judgment in favour of the nine men who were accused of murdering businesswoman Vindra Naipaul-Coolman in 2006.
In 2016, they were all freed of the crime. Last Monday, Master Martha Alexander awarded each of the men $2.1 million in compensation for malicious prosecution after the State failed to enter a defence.
At a news conference two days later, Attorney General Reginald Armour said the file in the matter had gone missing from the State Solicitor’s Department one day after it was handed over to State attorneys.
This was an issue that needed to be thoroughly investigated, he said. Since then, the AG’s Office has announced that retired Justices Stanley John and Rolston Nelson, SC, have been retained by the State to carry out the investigation.
John is the lead investigator.