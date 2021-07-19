Acting senior superintendent and attorney Anand Ramesar has submitted an application to become this country’s top cop.
Today is the final day for applications to be submitted to the Police Service Commission (PolSC) for the post of Police Commissioner.
Last week incumbent Police Commissioner Gary Griffith submitted his application.
Griffith’s three-year contract comes to an end next month.
Ramesar, who unsuccessfully applied for the job three years ago, told the Express yesterday he was motivated to apply again given the outpouring of support he has received. He enlisted in the TTPS on March 1, 2000 and has 21 years of service.
He holds a Master’s degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice.
“I am motivated to apply again given that I have the support of my family, peers and colleagues both within and external to the organisation,” he said.
Ramesar added that stakeholders, including the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Welfare Association (TTPSWA), of which he’s a past president, also lent support.
“My mindset is strong in bringing solutions to the problems that impact on the efficacy of plans and operations in the organisation. The landscape in policing is very dynamic and team work and creativity are essentials,” he said.
“With my mindset there is the potential for the organisation with its current resources to remove the performance gaps to achieve greater utility and efficiency,” he added.
Ramesar said in recent years his capacity as a leader has increased both by his experiences, blended with his doctoral studies.
He said he agreed with the simplification of the process to select a top cop, adding what is important is the effectiveness of the selection criteria to produce a short list of candidates who are eligible to be considered for appointment.
Reactive models
Ramesar said policing is being greatly affected by technological advancement especially in communication, not to mention the issues that are peculiar to Trinidad and Tobago.
“Many old policing practices, reactive models, are barely effective. The vulnerability of citizens is significantly different from what they faced in the past, given the ability of criminals to network,” he said.
Ramesar said today there are many policing models which include intelligence-led policing, problem oriented policing, community policing, crime mapping and broken windows.
“None of these models provide a silver bullet to effective policing. Police organisations need to provide open structures that are receptive to innovation and creativity. The achievement of public safety will require new ideas and the ability to find the right combinations after strategic diagnosis,” he said.
Ramesar said for any police officer to function effectively and legitimately, there must be confidence that that officer is impartial in all things.
He noted the Police Service Act and Regulation and the Constitution provides for it. “As such every policeman who fails to be impartial undermines his oath of office and has only himself to blame. The office of the CoP is well insulated from political interference, reinforced by the role of the Police Service Commission. As such any perception of political involvement does not impinge on the system,” he said.
Asked what would he do to address police corruption, Ramesar said the problem of corruption must be addressed from prevention, detection and prosecution platforms.
“First, through my leadership I will be a role model. It is common knowledge that subordinates are influenced by the behaviour of their leader. Good governance practices are embedded in my characteristics and transparency and accountability will be pillars upon which I will build the organisation,” he said.
Policing standards
Ramesar said addressing corruption will be a core responsibility of every police officer and a reactive approach will be inadequate.
“It is important that it is addressed at the recruitment and training stages where officers are trained to identify corruption and are conditioned to be resilient and resistant to corrupt practices,” said Ramesar.
He added that it is important that officers are provided with a clear definition of corruption, and the prohibited behaviours are clearly communicated and understood through a code of ethics.
Policing standards, he said, will be defined to include the principles of procedural justice and police legitimacy.
He said the performance management system together with its disciplinary model will be re-engineered to ensure that errant officers are captured and are not allowed to progress in the organisation.
“From a detection and prosecution perspective, there are proposals for amendment to the Police Service Act and the Police Complaints Act. The internal affairs department will incur restructuring and an analysis of the technological and expert support required,” he said.
“The PolSC’s role will be enhanced through greater facilitation to ensure that the true intention of the PolSC is achieved in removing corrupt officers from the service,” he added.