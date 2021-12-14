Hopeless at Mt Hope

“I love my job but it has broken me.”
This was the sentiment expressed by a junior doctor at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) yesterday as he reflected on the past two years caring for Covid-19 patients and the strain of insufficient staff and resources.
The doctor, who spoke with the Express under the condition of anonymity, is calling on the Ministry of Health to address the concerns of the staff who are tasked with caring for Covid-19 patients daily.
Chief among his concerns is under-staffing which he said has left him and other junior doctors physically, emotionally and mentally exhausted.
He explained: “We have two areas for Covid-19 patients, one is bio-containment and one is the tent. The tent is basically where less severe patients go. Bio-containment is where patients require a higher level of care.
“Both areas are supposed to be a holding ground while they are waiting for a space to open up in the parallel system, be it Arima or Couva, because that is where we send patients to.”
The doctor said patients are initially seen by an accident and emergency doctor and then referred to the “Covid team”.
He said the Covid team is small and sometimes sees one junior doctor assigned to more than 60 patients.
“The major issue is the number of patients we have. There were days where there were in excess of 60 patients in the tent...at the same time there are another 20 patients upstairs in bio-containment under the Covid team as well. It is a lot of patients and the level of care we are able to provide to the patients is not ideal. One person cannot manage 60 patients adequately, especially when they’re all at risk of deteriorating rapidly,” he added.
Feeling hopeless
The doctor said nurses are also overworked.
“People are missing their medication because you may have one nurse to give medication to 60 patients when normally you would have one nurse to five to ten patients. The ratios of care are stretched far beyond what they should be,” he said.
He said doctors are rarely able to take breaks to eat or just rest.
“When you have 60 patients to attend to and it is just you, you cannot really, in good conscience, take a break. So, you end up sometimes ten to 12 hours not taking a break, in PPE, not drinking, not eating anything. You feel sick, tired, drained, fatigued, burnt out...Hopeless may be a good word to describe it,” he added.
The doctor said he believed if there was more staff to attend to Covid-19 patients, Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll may not have been as high.
As of yesterday, 2,454 people had died from the virus in T&T.
“If we had more staff watching these patients maybe they may be able to pick up on somebody deteriorating a bit quicker. You have patients who are in the Covid-positive tent who can deteriorate and there is only one person there,” the doctor said.
Additionally, he said doctors are trying to provide the best care possible despite a lack of resources.
“There is no wall oxygen. There aren’t enough oxygen tanks, a lot of the times the oxygen tanks finish and you get the patient deteriorating while they are waiting on a new oxygen tank to come in.
“We need appropriate PPE and sufficient supplies. It can’t be that we are running out of supplies every few days and we just have to make do,” he said.
He said it is heartbreaking to repeatedly see someone you have been caring for deteriorate and pass away.
“The majority of patients, if they don’t get transferred out, they end up dying. And it is taxing on us. We are at the point where we want to quit. We don’t want to come back to work,” he said.
‘I am completely burnt out’
In fact, he said, several doctors have already left and taken up jobs in the private sector as they could no longer cope.
“I personally know of people who have quit from North Central Regional Health Authority because of how bad things have been. A lot of other doctors are saying they will quit, they are fed up and can’t do it anymore.
“Personally, I am completely burnt out, to be honest. Pre-Covid and even in-between Covid, I can say I had a great deal of love for my job. I would feel happy coming to work and being able to do what I do. I love my job but this situation has broken me. When you go in and you see all these patients around you getting worse and you can’t really do anything because you just don’t have the facilities to help these patients and just seeing patients literally dropping around you, it is heart breaking. It causes a lot of anguish,” he said.
He called on the Ministry of Health to intervene.
“We need more doctors. All they are doing is pulling from the same pool of doctors...it is the same pool of doctors who have been going since the beginning of the pandemic. We need doctors dedicated to the Covid team here as well. We also need more senior doctors going into the tents. It cannot be because we are junior doctors, we are expendable and we are pressured to go in,” he said.
He said the issue had been raised with the hospital’s management but junior doctors are now fearful to speak up as some have been reprimanded for speaking up about how bad the conditions are.
“It feels like when we speak up, it falls on deaf ears,” he said.
“I want people to understand how hard it is because for those of us who are in it, it is the worst thing we have ever seen. Nothing like this has ever happened before and the medical profession is at its breaking point.”
The doctor called on the public to do its part in beating the virus and “get vaccinated as soon as possible. Because the vast majority of these patients are unvaccinated”.
The Express could not reach Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh for comment on the doctor’s concerns. NCRHA CEO Davlin Thomas also did not respond to calls or messages for comment yesterday.