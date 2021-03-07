Hopes fade for missing hiker

WITH each minute that passes, it is becoming less and less likely that missing hiker Qadir Shah will be found alive.
Even some of his friends and family members have apparently accepted that Shah is no longer alive and have instead mobilised searches to locate his body.
On Saturday, he disappeared in the waters around Turtle Rock off Trinidad’s north coast after finding himself in difficulty. He was among a group of more than a dozen hikers who went to the location to hike.
Yesterday around 4.30 p.m., his relatives, friends and other members of a search party called off the second day of searching due to inclement weather.
In the first official statement issued by the family, Shah’s uncle Yamin Alibaksh said the family was extending gratitude to all those who came out and assisted in searching for his 30-year-old nephew’s body.
“Our gratitude to Imam Shiraz who mobilised his troops from Nur u Islam Masjid and who spearheaded operations from yesterday (Saturday) into today and continue to help in every way possible.
“To the Imam and brothers from Charleville mosque, brothers from the Barrackpore Masjid who provided drone surveillance and the four professional divers from Santa Cruz, our sincerest thanks,” he stated.
Alibaksh went on to thank all of the other hikers who were with Shah during his last moments and for their efforts in attempting to rescue him.
He also extended gratitude to members of the Coast Guard and Police Service.
“Special thanks to the Minister of National Security who immediately engaged the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) since yesterday and has since provided the needed support. Extremely turbulent ocean conditions prevented a retrieval yesterday but they have since returned from early this morning continuing in their sterling efforts to assist.
“Even now, they are still visible on the horizon. This support was certainly needed and we look forward to further assistance until we conclude in the retrieval exercise. A heartfelt thanks to the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard and its team. We apologise for any negative comments which were made against the Coast Guard as it is not the view of the family,” he stated.
On Saturday evening, the TTCG said in a news release that it will continue to use “every available resource” to locate and recover Shah.
It stated following the report of Shah’s disappearance, a vessel was immediately dispatched to commence searches. Local fishermen were also involved in the search as well as the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
TTCG public affairs officer Lieutenant Khadija Lamy advised citizens to exercise extreme caution when using the nation’s beaches and water courses.
Shah is being mourned on social media as an avid cricketer, footballer, youth leader and devout Muslim.
A relative wrote: “So sad we lost Qadir Shah today, May Allah make it easy for the family.”
The search for his body will resume today.