Hosein fears end-of-SoE crime spike

University economist Dr Roger Hosein says with the lifting of the state of emergency there is a possibility that crime will spike.
“The economy would at some point in time have to revert to normalcy and lifting of the state of emergency is a step in that direction, as people no doubt, in the context of all the lockdowns and all the different scenarios in the economy of the last year and three-quarters, are getting frustrated,” he told the Sunday Express yesterday.
“If we remove the state of emergency, there is the possibility in my view that crime will surge because even with the state of emergency and using the number of murders as a benchmark indicator, we seem to be getting close to 400 murders for 2021, which while significantly less than in 2019, is still very high and likely to be higher than in 2020.”
The concern is that businesses will have to be more careful and at a time when the inflation rate is rising “they would have to invest more in security and this would further increase their cost and with a 20-per cent fall in real per capita GDP since 2015, it all comes together to make the environment one of a struggle,” Hosein said.
The Covid-19 vaccine is a way forward as it will help the mobility of people, he said.
“At some point in time, we must move back to normalcy and these are the necessary steps. Other economies elsewhere in the world have moved their lockdowns and what we need now is a stronger, more determined drive to also get more people to take vaccines.
“Vaccines would be one avenue to help mobility of people without the spread of the disease and the more we open up the economy and the more we vaccinate people the more the level of economic activity in the economy could revert to where it was in 2019,” he added.
“I hope the powers that be, especially the Ministry of National Security, put the necessary measures to ensure that there isn’t the expected surge in crime and also I hope that we can design a plan probably using more cultural artistes to help more of the population become vaccinated and in so doing bring the economy to where it was in 2019.
Restaurant owner Peter George said yesterday lifting the state of emergency was long overdue. “The Government needs to govern, but the suspension of the Constitution is never something that people should welcome especially for four or five months. It’s a welcome sign,” he said.
He told the Sunday Express in a phone interview: “The point is we have far greater problems than crime. The vacuum of leadership at the police level. No matter what the Government tries to say, it is a fact and that this is something that needs to be attended to, as a matter of urgency...,”
As to the future, George said: “The ending of the state of emergency is long overdue. It needs to happen. There has been so much that has happened in the last 20 months. We have to hold our collective breaths and see where the country lands and hopefully we land on our two feet. It is arguably the most tumultuous period in our history simply because of the length of time it has been going on.”