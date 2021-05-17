Hospitals in red zone

The parallel Covid-19 healthcare system is in the red zone.
If the number of Covid-19 patients requiring hospitalisation continues in the upward trend observed recently, healthcare officials say the care of patients in the traditional healthcare system may be compromised.
Speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference yesterday, Principal Medical Officer Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards said, up until Sunday, the rolling average of cases was approximately 414, the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity at 100 per cent in Trinidad and Tobago and 97 per cent overall, all high dependency units (HDUs) are at maximum capacity and resources including nursing staff have begun to run out.
She said the overall ward occupancy in Trinidad and Tobago continues to increase, and was at 75 per cent as of yesterday morning, a red-flag occupancy level.
The rolling average refers to the confirmed cases of Covid-19 on a daily basis over the last seven days.
Abdool-Richards added that this number was significant to note as “the greater the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19, the greater the number of persons who require medical care at a hospital within the healthcare system”.
She also said, over the last three days, the number of admissions continued to increase at a consistent rate.
Based on the last week, she said out of every 100 cases, 11 patients required hospitalisation, which works out to be approximately 40 additional patients being admitted to the hospitals daily.
However, the admission of patients continues to exceed the number of patients being discharged, she added.
As a result, she said the ministry had been trying to promote the resilience of the parallel healthcare system by adding beds incrementally and adding more spaces for ill Covid-19 patients.
Breaking down the statistics, she said occupancy levels were as follows:
lCaura Hospital - 86 per cent
lAugustus Long Hospital - 92 per cent
lArima General Hospital - 77 per cent
lCouva Hospital - 70 per cent
lSt Ann’s Hospital - 100 per cent
lTobago - 32 per cent.
At the step-down facilities, she said UTT Valsayn was at 100 per cent; The UWI, Debe campus at 74 per cent and Point Fortin Area Hospital at 40 per cent.
Over the weekend, she said an additional ten beds were added to the UTT Valsayn campus step-down site and an additional ten beds were to be added yesterday evening.
This will bring the bed capacity at UTT to 60 beds.
However, she noted that every time beds are added they continue to be filled.
Abdool-Richards said: “If we continue at this rate we are soon going to run out of spaces at the hospital and when I speak of spaces again, a bed is not a bed, and we will run out of the support systems, the nurses, the doctors, the ventilators, the lab services and the ambulance services which continue to be under strain by these increasing number of cases.”
“If we continue at this rate, we will compromise the care of patients in the traditional health system which means that a pregnant mother may not get a bed, an ill child may not get the ambulance care if they have some medical condition,” she added. She urged citizens to do their part to adhere to all public health regulations put in place to control the spread of the deadly virus.
She said persons should stay inside to decrease the demand for beds at the hospitals. Abdool-Richards also confirmed that there are 20 confirmed positive cases at Ward 9 at the St Ann’s Hospital. However, she said those patients were being isolated and treated at St Ann’s but will be transferred if their condition deteriorates.