DID you think it was really hot yesterday?

That’s because Trinidad’s daily average temperature peaked yesterday at 33.7 degrees Celsius, according to last evening’s update and forecast from the T&T Meteorological Service at Piarco.

Tobago was a bit cooler, with the maximum temperature at Crown Point recorded at 30.3 degrees Celsius.

And according to today’s forecast from meteorologist Jean-Marc Rampersad, temperatures are expected to peak at 33 degrees Celsius at the TTMS’ Piarco station, while Crown Point is expected to record up to 32 degrees Celsius.

The minimum recorded temperature for yesterday was 22 degrees Celsius at Piarco and 24 degrees Celsius at Crown Point.

T&T is also expected to experience “moderate Saharan Dust” today, with the TTMS having advised yesterday of a reduction of its presence in the local atmosphere within the last few days.

“However, dust concentrations would remain mild to moderate for most of this week. Sensitive persons are advised to continue taking the necessary precautions,” the TTMS advised.

As for overall weather conditions, last night was expected to be mostly fair and cool, despite the odd shower.

Today has been forecast to be “predominantly hot, sunny and hazy conditions despite the low chance of an afternoon shower”.

In its extended forecast into tomorrow, the TTMS has advised that conditions are expected to be “predominantly hot, sunny and hazy conditions despite the low chance of an afternoon shower”.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Uganda Russia

Uganda Russia

In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and Ugandan President Yowerei Museveni exchange documents during their meeting in Entebbe, Uganda, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)

Germany Accident

Germany Accident

A car stand in a super market after an accident in Brunswick, Germany, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. In the morning, a 74-year-old man lost control of his vehicle while backing out of the parking space and reversed into the supermarket. Several people were injured. (Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP)

Germany Lufthansa Strike

Germany Lufthansa Strike

FILE --In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo German Lufthansa planes sit parked in a line at the airport in Munich, Germany. Lufthansa says it will have to cancel almost all flights at its main Frankfurt and Munich hubs on Wednesday because of a strike by its German ground staff. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader),file)

Germany Lufthansa Strike

Germany Lufthansa Strike

FILE --Lufthansa flight attendants are reflected in the floor as they pose for a photograph on occasion of the company's annual press conference in Munich, Germany, Thursday, March 16, 2017. Lufthansa says it will have to cancel almost all flights at its main Frankfurt and Munich hubs on Wednesday because of a strike by its German ground staff. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader),file)

Germany Lufthansa DStrike

Germany Lufthansa DStrike

FILE --An employee of German airline Lufthansa waits for passengers in terminal 2 besides the check-in counter at the deserted airport in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Lufthansa says it will have to cancel almost all flights at its main Frankfurt and Munich hubs on Wednesday because of a strike by its German ground staff.(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader),file)

Russia Ukraine War

Russia Ukraine War

A woman walks among apartment buildings destroyed by Russian shelling on the outskirts of Odesa, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Shtekel)

Recommended for you