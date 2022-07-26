DID you think it was really hot yesterday?
That’s because Trinidad’s daily average temperature peaked yesterday at 33.7 degrees Celsius, according to last evening’s update and forecast from the T&T Meteorological Service at Piarco.
Tobago was a bit cooler, with the maximum temperature at Crown Point recorded at 30.3 degrees Celsius.
And according to today’s forecast from meteorologist Jean-Marc Rampersad, temperatures are expected to peak at 33 degrees Celsius at the TTMS’ Piarco station, while Crown Point is expected to record up to 32 degrees Celsius.
The minimum recorded temperature for yesterday was 22 degrees Celsius at Piarco and 24 degrees Celsius at Crown Point.
T&T is also expected to experience “moderate Saharan Dust” today, with the TTMS having advised yesterday of a reduction of its presence in the local atmosphere within the last few days.
“However, dust concentrations would remain mild to moderate for most of this week. Sensitive persons are advised to continue taking the necessary precautions,” the TTMS advised.
As for overall weather conditions, last night was expected to be mostly fair and cool, despite the odd shower.
Today has been forecast to be “predominantly hot, sunny and hazy conditions despite the low chance of an afternoon shower”.
In its extended forecast into tomorrow, the TTMS has advised that conditions are expected to be “predominantly hot, sunny and hazy conditions despite the low chance of an afternoon shower”.