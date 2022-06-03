Hotlines being used for Sabga, Jones reports

People are coming forward to report allegations of abuse and mistreatment in connection with the contents of the Sabga and Jones reports on children’s homes.
This was confirmed yesterday by Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) public information officer Sheridon Hill, during a news conference at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.
Hill said while he did not have the official numbers for how many calls had been received, the two hotlines which were launched by the Police Service were being “well utilised”.
“I don’t have the stats for the number of calls received so far, but what I can tell you is that persons are utilising the medium and are coming forward.
“Naturally, it’s a piece of sensitive information so we can’t come out and say much, but people are responding,” Hill said.
He added that three teams were attached to the investigation and two hotlines were being utilised—a cellphone number, 684-1455, which also has WhatsApp; as well as 627-2358, a landline hotline number.
Anyone with information that can assist the TTPS’ team of investigators in connection with its ongoing probe is asked to contact these two numbers.
A team headed by Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne is investigating claims surrounding the operations of community residences and child support centres across Trinidad and Tobago.
The Express was told the investigations will encompass the 1997 Sabga report as well as the 307-page Judith Jones task force report, titled “Safeguarding Children in Community Residences and Child Support Centres in Trinidad and Tobago”, and prepared by a team appointed by Cabinet in mid-2021 to investigate reports of child abuse at children’s homes.
With regard to the Sagba report, the Express was told that due to the amount of time elapsed, some of the allegations may have passed their statutory period, but investigators will also focus their attention on if any action was taken by police officers at that time regarding the claims made in the 1997 report.