The hurricane death toll is rising in the Bahamas, in what its leader calls “this hour of darkness”. Search and rescue teams were still trying to reach some Bahamian communities isolated by floodwaters and debris yesterday after Hurricane Dorian struck the northern part of the archipelago last Sunday. At least 43 people died.
Several hundred people, many of them Haitian immigrants, waited at Abaco island’s Marsh Harbour in hopes of leaving the disaster zone on vessels arriving with aid. Bahamian security forces were organising evacuations on a landing craft. Other boats, including yachts and other private craft, were also helping to evacuate people.