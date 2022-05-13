House burnt...family welcomes help

ANYONE wishing to donate to the Melville family, who lost almost all of their possessions when fire gutted their Harris Hill, Febeau Village, San Juan, home on April 20, can reach the family at 372-0665.

The couple, Brent and Cindy Noriega-Melville, are the parents of four boys and one girl, who range in age from three to 12.

Four are currently in school and are in need of uniforms, books and electronic devices to aid in their learning. The family also lost all of their household items, including beds, fridge, stove and their washing machine.

Rowley stands by Foster

“If I was not a responsible Prime Minister, and I wanted to play the Opposition’s game, I could simply bring the bundle of Special Branch reports that I have on many of them (in the Opposition) and throw it in front of the public,” Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday.

“And then,” he added, “we would have one big bacchanal of ‘he say, she say’ and in the middle of it would be the police, who would either substantiate or not substantiate what it has said, and then we would know where barley grows,” he said at yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

Finally, a funeral for my son

NIKKI La Rose got a bitter-sweet gift for Mother’s Day this year.

It was a funeral for her son, Zachary.

For three and a half years after his disappearance, La Rose had waited to give him his final rites and put him to rest.

That funeral was held on Tuesday, attended by La Rose and 12 other people at Allen’s Funeral Home in Tunapuna.

PM: 6-WEEK DEADLINE FOR PLAN

The task force appointed to implement recommendations following the Justice Judith Jones report into children’s homes has been given six weeks to submit a work plan, says Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Speaking at the post-Cabinet news conference yesterday, Rowley said the task force commenced its work on May 5, 2022, when the inaugural meeting of the team was held.

GRANDMA KILLED

FOR the third time this week, the body of a woman has been removed from the home she once shared with her killer.

As a result, the toll stood at 201, while the toll on this date last year was 125.

In the latest killing, the suspect, a maxi-taxi driver with whom she was close, remained on the run up to last night.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, two women were killed in South Trinidad. The third incident occurred in Diego Martin yesterday.

Police said that around 9.30 a.m., the body of Marva Sutherland, 56, a mother of five, was found at her home in Andrew Trace, Blue Basin, Diego Martin, by one of her daughters, Simone Sutherland, and her son, Andell “Giant” Sutherland, a funeral home owner.

