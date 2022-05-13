House burnt...family welcomes help

ANYONE wishing to donate to the Melville family, who lost almost all of their possessions when fire gutted their Harris Hill, Febeau Village, San Juan, home on April 20, can reach the family at 372-0665.
The couple, Brent and Cindy Noriega-Melville, are the parents of four boys and one girl, who range in age from three to 12.
Four are currently in school and are in need of uniforms, books and electronic devices to aid in their learning. The family also lost all of their household items, including beds, fridge, stove and their washing machine.