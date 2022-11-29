House collapses

THE Mohess family awoke yesterday morning to a sharp cracking sound that signalled the collapse of a family home that has left four homeless.
The family spent last night in a temporary shelter set up at the Ramai Trace recreational ground in Congo Village, Debe- still in shock and unsure of what their future will bring.
They are now pleading for assistance in rebuilding their home.
Mother Meera Mohess yesterday told the Express that around 3.a.m.yesterday, she was awakened by the cracking sound and called out to her eldest daughter to escape their Ramai Trace house.
As the house began to move, she said both she and her younger daughter were trapped inside.
“We heard a little cracking noise, but I had a late sleep yesterday evening so I got one hour sleep last night and when I woke up, I heard the crack. I went out and told my big daughter to get up and move something happening, the small one was sleeping.
“I tried to leave the bedroom because the floors were twisting up already. I tried to reach the outer doorway, but I couldn’t reach, I got trapped. My small daughter got trapped between the two beds and she couldn’t move,” she said.
Mohess said that the family had then called for the assistance from relatives and the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation, which had been in the vicinity and later assisted in removing their belongings from the damaged home.
But the aftermath, she said, has left the family confused and devastated.
“This morning I was really shaken. I could hardly speak. I got confused in my head. But at least when we called, they responded because they were around. One of my eldest sisters- in-law, son in law and daughter came up the road to assist us,” she said.
Daughter, 36-year-old Savera Mohess, said the family had not sought alternative shelter as they were still grappling with the trauma of the house’s collapse. Given economic restraints, she said they were unsure of how to rebuild.
“It is hard now. In this economy right now, it would be very, very hard. Honestly, we don’t know what to do and what to think. We are still in shock. Reality hasn’t quite hit yet, and we are in a panicking mode. We are trying to remain calm,” she said .
Savera Mohess has appealed for assistance, telling the Express “If anyone at all can assist, I would greatly appreciate it.”
For those who may be able to help, the Mohess family can be reached at 736-1041.