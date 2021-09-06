THE HOME of a Valencia couple came crashing down on them during Friday morning’s high winds.
Keiron Springer and his wife Alicia Joseph-Springer were thankful they escaped with their lives.
The Springers were awakened by banging noises outside their wooden Plantation Road, Alexis Circular, Valencia, home around 12.30 a.m. They left their bed to check on their neighbour. Springer said he saw the trees blowing in the wind, the coconut tree leaning and he heard the sound of galvanise moving. The neighbour called out to him.
Joseph-Springer said they were returning to bed when suddenly, “we get a high breeze and the whole house came crashing down. The first wall fly in, and it’s what hit me and I flip over the chair and the whole thing came crashing down. The roof everything end up landing on the chairs and we were under everything, on the floor.”
She said her husband was on another chair which rocked backwards and prevented him from being hit in his head by falling material.
With the wind still raging around them, Springer said he got up and called out to his wife. “I asked her, ‘which part you is babe? Where you, where you?’ I wasn’t seeing her because at the moment I get dotish. She say, ‘Look me here, look me here’ and I raise up the ply.”
Springer said he found her between the wooden wall and the couch. He explained that the couch had prevented the plywood from falling flat on his wife. “It happened so fast. It just happened in a wink,” Springer told the Express.
Springer-Joseph sustained injuries to the bottom of her feet and her ankle as she stepped on broken wares and bottles while running from the house after it collapsed. She was treated by a neighbour.
“I give thanks to God most of all because we could have been dead. I feel blessed,” Joseph-Springer said.
Springer, 37, is employed with the Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) while his wife lost her job earlier this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Their refrigerator, television, space saver, bed and living room set were damaged when the 12 x 16 foot wooden structure came crashing down.
Joseph-Springer said councillor for the area, Simone Gill-Joseph visited and the couple received a mattress and food items. The couple spent the past two nights at a neighbour and are to move in with one of Joseph’s relatives while they rebuild their home.
They are seeking assistance to have this done. Anyone willing to help the Springers can contact them at 373-2595 or 283-6838.