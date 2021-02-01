House gone, children suffer

A family of four in Macaulay, Claxton Bay, were awakened on Sunday morning to a fire that engulfed their home.
Rohan Balkissoon told the Express that he, his wife and two young children were forced to flee as their Ramsaran Trace home went up in smoke.
The family’s vehicles, clothes, identification items, and electronic devices were only some of the items lost, he said.
“Everything, everything is gone. Around two in the morning we woke up because the whole thing was on fire. Now the children’s books, school uniforms, devices, clothes, ID cards, every single thing is gone. I went back to try to salvage if anything was left but there is nothing,” he said.
According to 33-year-old Balkissoon, the fire occurred after a recent disagreement with a family member,
Since the fire, he said, they have been unable to locate this family member.
However, with nowhere left to go, his children have been sent to stay with their grandmother while he and his wife access a rental apartment nearby.
Without identification cards, he said, he has been navigating among multiple government offices to receive assistance for the past 24 hours.
“I lost my driver’s licence, so it’s really hard for me to get much done. I have to go to the police station for a report, to the Fire Service to get a report from there and then try to get back all my documents because everything is gone,” he said.
A gift from his deceased grandfather, Balkissoon said the destroyed residence was his childhood home in which he was born. After losing everything, he is now asking for assistance in rebuilding a place of residence for his family.
With limited funds and assistance, he said, this task has proven difficult.
“There hasn’t really been much assistance other than the MP’s office that brought some items yesterday. What I want to focus on is rebuilding, I am trying my best to do that because even if I am staying with someone else or in someone else’s home, I can’t do that for too long. I have to provide for my family and not depend too much on other people, so I am trying to source materials and so on,” he said.
Member of Parliament David Lee yesterday visited the area and offered some assistance to Balkissoon.
A post on Lee’s Facebook page acknowledged the damage. Two mattresses, a tarpaulin and blankets, he said, were delivered to the family.