House gone, children suffer

Sherrif Khan

PRAYERS AMID THE RUINS: Fire victim Sherrif Khan says a prayer while standing in the ruins of his home after it was destroyed by fire yesterday. —Photo: DEXTER PHILIP

A family of four in Macaulay, Claxton Bay, were awakened on Sunday morning to a fire that engulfed their home.

Rohan Balkissoon told the Express that he, his wife and two young children were forced to flee as their Ramsaran Trace home went up in smoke.

The family’s vehicles, clothes, identification items, and electronic devices were only some of the items lost, he said.

“Everything, everything is gone. Around two in the morning we woke up because the whole thing was on fire. Now the children’s books, school uniforms, devices, clothes, ID cards, every single thing is gone. I went back to try to salvage if anything was left but there is nothing,” he said.

According to 33-year-old Balkissoon, the fire occurred after a recent disagreement with a family member,

Since the fire, he said, they have been unable to locate this family member.

However, with nowhere left to go, his children have been sent to stay with their grandmother while he and his wife access a rental apartment nearby.

Without identification cards, he said, he has been navigating among multiple government offices to receive assistance for the past 24 hours.

“I lost my driver’s licence, so it’s really hard for me to get much done. I have to go to the police station for a report, to the Fire Service to get a report from there and then try to get back all my documents because everything is gone,” he said.

A gift from his deceased grandfather, Balkissoon said the destroyed residence was his childhood home in which he was born. After losing everything, he is now asking for assistance in rebuilding a place of residence for his family.

With limited funds and assistance, he said, this task has proven difficult.

“There hasn’t really been much assistance other than the MP’s office that brought some items yesterday. What I want to focus on is rebuilding, I am trying my best to do that because even if I am staying with someone else or in someone else’s home, I can’t do that for too long. I have to provide for my family and not depend too much on other people, so I am trying to source materials and so on,” he said.

Member of Parliament David Lee yesterday visited the area and offered some assistance to Balkissoon.

A post on Lee’s Facebook page acknowledged the damage. Two mattresses, a tarpaulin and blankets, he said, were delivered to the family.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+3
A FATHER’S AGONY

A FATHER’S AGONY

“Trouble and worries.”

Those two words expressed yesterday by the father of kidnapped Andrea Bharatt sum up his state of mind as he waits in agony for a phone call from the kidnappers or a police breakthrough in the case.

Andrea, 22, a clerk at the Arima Magistrates’ Court, has been missing since Friday evening after she boarded a taxi from Arima for home with a friend. The friend was dropped off at her home but Andrea was not.

Police search forest for Andrea but no breakthrough

Police search forest for Andrea but no breakthrough

FOUR days after she disappeared, the police have not yet found Andrea Bharatt despite an extensive search in the Fishing Pond forest in Sangre Grande yesterday.

Officers of the Eastern Division Task Force and the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment journeyed about two miles into the Fishing Pond forest from approximately 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. searching for the 22-year-old clerk but came up empty-handed.

The Express was on scene during the search.

THA deadlock: Rowley awaits legal advice

THA deadlock: Rowley awaits legal advice

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) yesterday again failed to decide on a presiding officer.

The sitting followed the same format as last Thursday’s, with assemblymen and women on both sides of the political divide voting for Julien Skeete (PNM) and Ingrid Melville (PDP) for the position of presiding officer. After 16 minutes and still no way forward, leader of the PNM Tobago Council Tracy Davidson-Celestine made a request to discontinue the sitting.

Sean luke trial to proceed

Sean luke trial to proceed

THE two men accused of murdering six-year-old Sean Luke in 2006 will have to face trial for the killing sometime later this year.

The High Court yesterday struck out an application by attorneys representing one of the men to have the prosecution permanently stayed against him.

If that application was granted, it would have resulted in that accused walking free without him having to face trial.

Luke’s body was found in a canefield near his home in Orange Valley, Couva, in March 2006.

House gone, children suffer

House gone, children suffer

A family of four in Macaulay, Claxton Bay, were awakened on Sunday morning to a fire that engulfed their home.

Rohan Balkissoon told the Express that he, his wife and two young children were forced to flee as their Ramsaran Trace home went up in smoke.