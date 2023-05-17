House on top pipeline

The Fyzabad families impacted by an oil spill through their village are disappointed in the response of acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert that they have constructed homes on top of the pipeline.
Responding to an urgent question posed by Opposition Senator Wade Mark in the Senate yesterday, Imbert said the family most affected by the oil spill had been warned by Heritage Petroleum to desist from constructing a garage on top of the 16-inch Trunk Oil pipeline. Imbert said this has hindered inspection and maintenance of the lines.
He added, “In this particular case, the residents constructed a garage on top of the pipeline. In all of these situations one has to balance the rule of law with the effect on the community.
“I would urge Heritage in future to do their best to stop any persons who is building property on top of a pipeline in an unlawful manner.”
He said the family had been contacted by Heritage in 2022 and advised to desist from constructing a structure over the pipeline.
Imbert was referring to homeowner Azan Mohammed who lives closest to the pipeline at Massyhood. Mohammed was among 20 people evacuated from their homes on Sunday night, after an oil slick was observed in the drains alongside their homes.
Two more families were relocated on Monday night, after a 60-year-old man began complaining of respiratory problems.
In a telephone interview yesterday, Mohammed said he was concerned by Imbert’s comments, saying he has lived peacefully at that location for 60 years.
“I have been living there for 60 years. My father lived there before me. Nobody ever came to warn us about anything. Petrotrin officials came a few times and told residents the line was dead because it was too close to residents and it had been redirected,” he said.
Mohammed said he was building a shed at the side of his home in December 2020 when Heritage Petroleum employees visited and advised that he should cease construction. “They said it was too close to the line and I stopped immediately. I did not build the shed. Nobody ever told me anything about my house,” he said.
Mohammed said he had not been affected by an oil spill in the past, although other residents had observed crude in the drains.
“I am a law-abiding citizen. Now they are trying to change it around to make it look like we are responsible. That is not true,” he said.
Accommodation and care
Imbert said he was advised that the oil spill was detected at around 6.40 p.m. on Sunday.
“This is an in-service pipeline. The leaks were located below a garage that was constructed by the owner between two houses over the pipeline on the right of way. The leaks were isolated and repaired within hours. The families impacted, approximately 20 persons, have all been relocated to the Paria Suites Hotel,” he said.
All aspects of accommodation and care would be provided by Heritage during clean-up activity, Imbert said.
The families will return to their homes when the environment is deemed safe.
Imbert said the ruptured line was pumped and repaired within hours of the incident. “The line would be subsequently hydro-tested to determine fitness for service,” he said.
According to Imbert, the cross-island pipeline network was 30 years old and over 80,000 kilometres in length.
“A full pipeline inspection and replacement programme has been ongoing for the last two years and will continue until completed….800,000 feet of pipeline have already been inspected and over 50,000 feet of pipeline has been replaced,” he said.
He said inspection of the above-ground pipeline was easier to execute and advanced using non-destructive testing techniques. However, underground pipelines can only be inspected by excavation, which becomes difficult when structures were built over them.
Imbert said the Heritage incident management team remained on site and would continue to manage the response.
Questions for Heritage
The residents are now calling on the management of Heritage to state its long-term plan for the area.
Resident Nadeem Ali told the Express he had observed an oil slick near his home nine months ago and he was now concerned for his family’s safety.
“My wife is complaining of feeling unwell. We have questions for Heritage. We want to know what is the possibility of this happening again and what we should do with our properties,” he said.
Ali said lands around their homes were saturated with crude and the fumes were overwhelming.
Asked whether residents were willing to relocate, Ali said, “That depends on what they are willing to offer the families. We are asking for a short-term and long-term plan. This happened on Sunday and only after we asked for a medical team to be on site we got one today. We had no safety personnel, fire or ambulance.”