Housekeeper held for Westmoorings home invasion

“NO one wants the Government’s four per cent wage increase offer,” said Public Services Association (PSA) president Leroy Baptiste yesterday.

Following the announcement that the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) accepted Chief Personnel Officer Commander Dr Daryl Dindial’s offer earlier this week, Baptiste said no decision has been made for his members just yet. Speaking to the Express via phone yesterday, Baptiste said the PSA is currently awaiting the position of the special tribunal come May 25.