Housekeeper held for Westmoorings home invasion

A HOUSEKEEPER has been detained in connection with the home invasion at Officers attached to the Mayaro Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and Canine Branch conducted an intelligence-led operation which led them to the St Ann's Road West, Mayaro home of the 59-year-old suspect.n Westmoorings on Wednesday.
A group of men entered the gated compound around 11 a.m. after telling the security officer they were there to deliver flowers.
Police were told that someone at the house confirmed a delivery was expected, and the vehicle with the suspects was allowed in.
The 21-year-old housekeeper told police the suspects made their way into the home and tied her up.
They then proceeded to search the home for cash and valuables.
They attempted to steal two safes in the house, but they were only able to move one.
That safe contained $10,000, US$3,000 and Can$1,000.
The housekeeper said she was able to free herself and notified police.
A team of officers led by Insp De Gale, Cpl Brown, Cpl Williams and Cpl Khan, responded.
The police requested CCTV camera footage from residents of the area.
During the course of their enquiries, police observed that no other rooms had been tampered with, leading investigators to suspect that the suspects had inside information on where to go and what to take.
Further questioning led the officers to detain the housekeeper.
She has surrendered her phone and it is expected to be examined by officers from the cybercrime unit. The woman was being questioned by police up to yesterday.
Investigations into this incident led to a police confrontation in Dan Kelly in Laventille on Thursday morning during which a man was shot, and two others detained.
All four are aiding with enquiries, police said. —AB