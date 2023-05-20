Housekeeper held for Westmoorings home invasion

re

A HOUSEKEEPER has been detained in connection with the home invasion at Officers attached to the Mayaro Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and Canine Branch conducted an intelligence-led operation which led them to the St Ann's Road West, Mayaro home of the 59-year-old suspect.n Westmoorings on Wednesday.

A group of men entered the gated compound around 11 a.m. after telling the security officer they were there to deliver flowers.

Police were told that someone at the house confirmed a delivery was expected, and the vehicle with the suspects was allowed in.

The 21-year-old housekeeper told police the suspects made their way into the home and tied her up.

They then proceeded to search the home for cash and valuables.

They attempted to steal two safes in the house, but they were only able to move one.

That safe contained $10,000, US$3,000 and Can$1,000.

The housekeeper said she was able to free herself and notified police.

A team of officers led by Insp De Gale, Cpl Brown, Cpl Williams and Cpl Khan, responded.

The police requested CCTV camera footage from residents of the area.

During the course of their enquiries, police observed that no other rooms had been tampered with, leading investigators to suspect that the suspects had inside information on where to go and what to take.

Further questioning led the officers to detain the housekeeper.

She has surrendered her phone and it is expected to be examined by officers from the cybercrime unit. The woman was being questioned by police up to yesterday.

Investigations into this incident led to a police confrontation in Dan Kelly in Laventille on Thursday morning during which a man was shot, and two others detained.

All four are aiding with enquiries, police said. —AB

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tributes in pan and song for Arnold

Tributes in pan and song for Arnold

LATE former Pan Trinbago president Patrick Arnold, 84, was on Thursday night remembered for revolutionising the steelpan industry. He died at the Scarborough General Hospital on May 10.

PSA: No one wants 4% offer

PSA: No one wants 4% offer

“NO one wants the Government’s four per cent wage increase offer,” said Public Services Association (PSA) president Leroy Baptiste yesterday.

Following the announcement that the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) accepted Chief Personnel Officer Commander Dr Daryl Dindial’s offer earlier this week, Baptiste said no decision has been made for his members just yet. Speaking to the Express via phone yesterday, Baptiste said the PSA is currently awaiting the position of the special tribunal come May 25.

Kamla: PM must fire his ‘disgraced’ AG

Kamla: PM must fire his ‘disgraced’ AG

Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, must be fired, as he is an embarrassment to the legal profession and the Government, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

The former prime minister told the Express by phone yesterday that it is alarming and frightening that a sitting attorney general, in the face of a landmark ruling from the highest court of this country, would try to “spin” and dissect according to his own convenience.

COUNCILLORS IN LIMBO

COUNCILLORS IN LIMBO

COUNCIL meetings and the procurement of some services to burgesses have been suspended at the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation on legal advice.

The move follows Thursday’s Privy Council ruling that the extension of the term of office of councillors and aldermen, as contained in the Local Government Amendment Act, 2022, did not apply for the current councillors and aldermen, whose term of office, under the previous Act, had been three years. It means that the term of office of the incumbents ought to have expired on March 1, 2023.

Housekeeper held for Westmoorings home invasion

Housekeeper held for Westmoorings home invasion

A HOUSEKEEPER has been detained in connection with the home invasion at Regents Park in Westmoorings on Wednesday.

A group of men entered the gated compound around 11 a.m. after telling the security officer they were there to deliver flowers.

Recommended for you