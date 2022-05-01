HOUSES OF HORROR

Alleged gang leader Anthon “Bombay” Boney, now deceased, was contacted on behalf of former Children’s Authority director Nichola Harvey-Mitchell, in the search for five boys who absconded from the Authority’s care facility last March.

Two of the teenagers, Semion Daniel, 15, and Antonio Francois, 16, were ambushed and murdered days after their escape, at an abandoned house at Desperlie Crescent, Laventille.

In its report, entitled “Safeguarding children in community residences and child support centres in Trinidad and Tobago”, the Cabinet-appointed “Independent investigation team appointed to investigate reports of child abuse at children’s homes” chronicled events around the boys absconding the secure State facility.

The report was submitted since last December to Gender Affairs Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy, who laid it in Parliament on Friday. One of the report’s central findings is that the Authority is not fulfilling its responsibility to children.

The ten-member committee was chaired by retired Appeal Court judge Judith Jones.

“The Director informed a ‘Community Leader’ from Laventille Shabazz Mohammed. Shabazz indicated that he called around asking about (sic) the residents. One of the persons he called was ‘community leader’, Bombay. It was Bombay’s area (turf) in which the boys were hiding,” noted investigators on Page 57 of the 307-page report.

The detail is found under in a column titled “Fact”, that recounts the circumstances of the teenagers absconding.

The usual practice of the Authority is passive when children in its care abscond, the report noted elsewhere.

“...the security plan for recovery of a child who absconds is passive by the Authority which relies on the TTPS and other entities to bring information on the absent child or the child or the child’s family members to return the child to the care of The Authority.”

Notwithstanding this, Mitchell contacted Mohammed, who contacted Bombay. The report does not say whether the police were aware of this communication, or in what capacity or context the communication with Mohammed was made.

Lies and abuse

The Children’s Authority director at the time was Nichola Harvey-Mitchell, a former People’s National Movement (PNM) nominee for candidacy to contest the constituency of Port of Spain South in the last general election. Keith Scotland, current PNM MP, was chosen as the candidate.

Contacted via WhatsApp yesterday, Harvey-Mitchell said she wants to read the report before commenting.

Mitchell was appointed director in March 2020, following the departure of inaugural director Safia Noel. Mitchell herself resigned suddenly on December 31, 2021, nine months after the boys escaped and two were killed. The Authority has not filled the position. Sharon-Morris-Cummings is acting.

In its damning record of the boys’ escape, the three-member committee found multiple failings at the Valsayn Child Support Centre (CSC) and indicated that several interviewees lied when interviewed.

Investigators found an abusive and arbitrary environment at the CSC, where private security officers with no training in dealing with children were allowed to control and discipline children.

When children complained they were being abused, reports were biased towards the staff’s version of events and their reports were not taken seriously.

“Physical abuse and mental abuse have been carried out at the facility,” said the report. “Removal of the right of the child to recreate also occurs here. Staff admitted that when they were on high alert at the facility, all the boys slept and lived in the living room.”

Uncomfortable

interactions with adults

The report details untruths told to investigators by some staff members and security personnel, and a “sense of compromise” at the Authority’s Licensing and Monitoring department.

“A sense of compromise was detected in the standards of security at the Monitoring and Evaluating unit of The Authority. This compromise was found to be present in the executive of the authority as well as the staff at the Child Support Centres,” the report states.

It found an “environment of abuse and uncomfortable interactions with adults” at the Valsayn facility.

In a detailed assessment of the March 20, 2021, incident, the report’s findings include:

a) Antonio Francois, on the murdered boys, was showing signs of rehabilitation;

b) It was the security guard’s first day at the facility;

c) The facility uses Authority’s security personnel by day and private security by night. Night/public holiday security has no access to surveillance footage;

d) Guards were not trained to deal with children. The investigators were told they were. They found that to be at odds with reality;

e) There was no supervision when the boys absconded although there were clear signs of their impending escape;

f) There was no emergency plan;

g) Case management was weak overall for the residents at the facility.

The report concluded that “the fact that the residents were in the care of the State and specifically the Child Support Centre makes the failure to analyse the files of the boys in a co-ordinated manner, negligence which resulted in the death of two of the residents”.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

106 police killings under probe by PCA

106 police killings under probe by PCA

One hundred and six ca­ses of police shootings resul­ting in civili­an deaths are engaging the attention of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA).

Statistics obtained from the PCA show that 32 police shootings du­ring the period January 2019-December 2019 are currently engaging their attention, 33 for January 2020-December 2020, 31 for January 2021-December 2021 and ten for January 2022 to date.

HOUSES OF HORROR

HOUSES OF HORROR

Alleged gang leader Anthon “Bombay” Boney, now deceased, was contacted on behalf of former Children’s Authority director Nichola Harvey-Mitchell, in the search for five boys who absconded from the Authority’s care facility last March.

Two of the teenagers, Semion Daniel, 15, and Antonio Francois, 16, were ambushed and murdered days after their escape, at an abandoned house at Desperlie Crescent, Laventille.

A warrior of the highest order

A warrior of the highest order

HE was a giant in stature as well as character.

For the past 11 years that he had been a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), PC Clarence Gilkes had shown an unwavering dedication to duty as a police officer.

And never once did he back out of a situation when he was called upon to place his own life on the line to protect the citizens.

Held to ransom by cyber attacks

Held to ransom by cyber attacks

The sectors most hit by cyber attacks in Trinidad and Tobago are Government, finance and manufacturing.

In an interview with the Sunday Express last Friday, manager of the T&T Cyber Security Incident Response Team (TT-CSIRT) of the Ministry of National Security, Angus Smith, said over 2,600 Government e-mail accounts have been found in third party data breaches from 2008 to 2021.

“Our unit is Government-focused and protecting them. We are also a national service. Once a request comes, we will assist. Cyber security is a dynamic thing. It is our responsibility to ensure a number of things, including updating software and hardware.

Woman gunned down...one day after son murdered

Woman gunned down...one day after son murdered

HOMICIDE detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 48-year-old woman in Petit Bourg yesterday morning.

She was said to be the mother of one of the men who was also shot and killed at the same location along Irving Street while playing a game of cards on Thursday night.

Recommended for you