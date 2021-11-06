How a broken mom of two survived abuse

After finding the courage to exit an abusive relationship, Leeanne Ramjohn-Washington is now living her best life.
At 28, Ramjohn-Washington is a self-taught fashion designer from La Romaine.
She is also a mother of two boys, ages eight and five.
She said she had to change the trajectory of her life, as the man who claimed to love her only brought misery and pain.
For the sake of her children, Ramjohn-Washington made a promise to herself to do better and to provide a better life for her two boys.
For this mother, the last five years have been about picking up the pieces of her broken heart and hitting the reset button on her life.
She said, “I’ve been through everything made to break someone down. I got fed up of feeling sorry for myself. In my mind, it can only go up from here.”
Ramjohn-Washington moved back home to live with her mother in her hometown.
Unemployed and with two children to care for, the young mom embarked on sewing to make an income. She soon realised her craft was more than just a pay cheque—it was her passion.
She recently opened her business, called Cute Wishes by Leeanne.
She said, “As a self-taught designer, I did not think that sewing would have opened so many opportunities for me, but after a few Instagram and Facebook posts of my creations, things quickly changed. Cute Wishes by Leeanne evolved into something unimaginable. The brand has become known for having some of the most reliable seamstresses in La Romaine and environs. The business now has over 7,000 followers combined on both Instagram and Facebook. I have also had the opportunity to sew for calypsonian Brian London, soca star Bubbles and radio personality Starrbrite.”
First-time success
In 2019, the fashion designer was nominated “Designer of the Year” by the National Cultural Council under the Ministry of Arts and Culture.
“I design for the everyday person, in the categories of formal, casual, swimwear, fun abstract pieces, and even mas costumes. The most outrageous thing I ever created happened in 2020. I hand-crafted an embellished Carnival wire bra attached to a monokini, along with a custom hand-crafted headpiece layered with roses. It was the first time I had attempted and successfully designed an outfit of this nature with no prior knowledge,” Ramjohn-Washington said.
“I’ve been sewing for the past five years. The Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions placed on the country, I, unfortunately, fell into a category that had to be shut down. I relied on my savings, but I have been back up and running since some restrictions were lifted. Clothes are among some of the biggest carriers of germs, so after purchasing fabric from the store, I return home and immediately sanitise all fabric with an anti-bacterial spray. I regularly wipe down my workstation and equipment after each customer. No customer is allowed in without a mask, and hand sanitiser is always provided for each person,” she said.
Pushing boundaries
Appreciative of the immense talent within the Trinidad and Tobago fashion industry, Ramjohn-Washington has three local favourites.
She said, “I admire designers such as Peter Elias because his pieces are creative, edgy and are always pushing the boundaries. I also admire Anya Ayoung Chee. She was the winner of the television show Project Runway season nine, 2011. Since then, she has continued to push boundaries and break the glass ceiling for many women in the fashion industry, especially in the Caribbean.
“If I could collaborate with someone on a piece, it would be Peter Minshall because I would like to explore more of our culture through mas design and merge everyday fashion with our Carnival culture. I enjoy bringing my ideas to life. It’s fulfilling to think of something and be able to create and see it in the physical world. It also brings my customers joy when I bring their ideas to life as well. It brings me a sense of accomplishment. I pull inspiration from international fashion shows as well as daily life, as inspiration is everywhere.”