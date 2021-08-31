“It is as if the enemy came to claim a soul. It was more than just sickness. It’s lying down on your bed and knowing you cannot move, like death. You experience death.”
Police officer Derrick Sharbodie, founder and manager of the St James Police Youth Club, on Sunday recounted to the Express his terrible experience with Covid-19 and his recovery.
He fell ill on June 5 and the sickness lasted two long months.
“I would wake up asking who I am, why you all have me locked down in this room, who are these people (his family). I was talking to myself. It was terrible,” he recalled.
He stressed that Covid-19 is not propaganda, it is real and he hoped his testimony will help others be more careful.
Several of his colleagues in the Police Service have died of Covid-19.
The latest, WPC Eunice Neptune-Alleyne, passed away at the Scarborough General Hospital last Friday.
Sharbodie said a private doctor visited his home on June 5 and diagnosed him with Covid-19.
His wife, Christine Sharbodie, immediately took charge, quarantining him in a room and making sure their two sons followed the necessary protocols.
“It was bringing everybody together and saying we’ll get through this,” he told the Express.
Sharbodie said his family members were there for him day and night, without fear.
“Two o’clock in the morning, they would be there asking, ‘daddy you okay? You want something to drink?’ So, as much as my experience was terrible, I was grateful for my family’s support.”
Sharbodie said the doctor administered antibiotics to him and recommended steam therapy for his lungs and his wife fed him a constant diet of mostly orange juice and coconut water.
Slowly, over two months, his appetite came back and he recovered.
Sharbodie said the “spiritual component” was the most important part of his breakthrough.
“I thank God for the outpouring of prayers from people.”
He said the experience changed him.
“I’ve redefined life, I have new value for life and I respect the fact that God has been good to me and I’m grateful for that. Covid-19 is not propaganda. It’s something real.”
‘In my father’s place’]
Sharbodie’s Covid-19 experience did not end there.
His 12-year-old son, Diamond Sharbodie, who was studying for the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination during his dad’s illness, was inspired to write about it as though he was having a nightmare that he had Covid-19.
“I came up with the idea to put myself in my father’s place,” he said.
Diamond started his piece saying: “Covid is no laughing matter.”
In other excerpts he said, “It was as if I entered into the twilight zone. I said is this it?
“Total darkness encompassed me. A sense of fear immediately was part of my thinking. I started to speak with my inner voice, ‘God, don’t take me. Over and over I asked for his healing power over this deadly virus,” Diamond said.
His piece, which was read in a video during an Emancipation celebration show held by the St James Police Youth Club, reached the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
The UNDP contacted him and asked him to be part of a private panel discussion with other young people to find out how the Covid-19 pandemic is impacting youth.
He said the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) was also involved in the discussion.
Describing watching his dad sick from Covid-19 while studying for his SEA examination was “very heartbreaking.
“But one superhero that came in was my mother. She was like a pillar of strength. I remember her telling me, ‘focus on SEA, I could handle your dad, everything is going to be fine’,” Diamond said.
He said a strong desire to make his parents proud pushed him to focus on his studies and he pulled through.
His first-choice school is St Mary’s College and he is keeping his fingers crossed as he waits for examination results to be released.