How can people live here?

Despite a promise of repair from the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), residents of Recreation Ground Road in D’Abadie say the scent of raw sewage persists within the neighbourhood, leaving many frustrated and sickened.
In June, several of these residents (whose homes line an offshoot of the Oropuna River that runs through the area) told the Express that they have been tormented by the intense smells emanating from the watercourse.
The river, they said, has turned black with garbage over the past year and trapped many within their homes as they sought to avoid the “nauseating” scent.
“It is truly unbearable. You can’t even hide under your bed to escape it. My daughter recently started experiencing extreme nausea with the scent. I am sure it is getting people sick... When water goes you can’t even sit outside, everyone is locked inside their homes... There are a lot of homes, a lot of families, a lot of people with children. If you come and look at the river, it is black with sewage,” said one resident in a telephone interview with the Express in June.
“Everybody is ignoring us. It has been happening since last year. You can’t even sit outside when that waste is released, it is raw sewage. I don’t know what to do. No one wants to take any blame but I can’t take this scent anymore,” said another.
Who’s to blame?
Residents cast blame for the scent on nearby Housing Development Corporation (HDC) settlements and the Water and Sewerage Authority. Councillor for the area Dwayne Mora told the Express that the issue was investigated by his team. The investigation determined the source of the problem to be a leak in the Cleaver Heights (HDC) Development waste treatment system.
“It is an issue among WASA, the HDC and the CMOH. I believe, due to the pandemic, working on these issues may have become difficult for the agencies involved. The report I got was that the leak was coming from the Cleaver Heights development. It could be possible that residents assumed it was the Trestrail plant since the Cleaver Heights and the Trestrail plant are relatively close to each other,” he said.
When the Express contacted the HDC and WASA for a comment in June, both bodies acknowledged that waste was being deposited into the river from the stations in the Cleaver Heights Development. Additionally, they stated that responsibility for this station fell under the WASA.
“There are two sets of lift stations within the Cleaver Heights Development, one set which services Trestrail and the other set which services Cleaver Heights. Both sets of lift stations are connected to separate force mains along the Arima Old Road.
“There is evidence of effluent being discharged into one of the tributaries that connects to the Oropuna River. This seems to be emanating from two of the three Lift Stations located at the Cleaver Heights Development. These two lift stations are non-functional at the moment and are operated and maintained by WASA (since 2015),” said the HDC.
WASA added that repairs to this station were scheduled for completion on June 30. However, by July 10, residents told the Express there was no change to the pungent scent lingering throughout the village.
“Nothing has changed. It is now as if it is becoming worse every night. We got a little ease because of the rainfall but for the past few days we didn’t have water and it was horrible. At this point we don’t know what else to do. Every avenue to be taken we have taken. It is not right,” said one resident last week.
As a result, residents have created a petition for action with more than 50 names attached.
The Express again contacted WASA to confirm that the repairs were completed. WASA indicated that the plant was visited and repaired on June 30.
The Express contacted Mora to ask if any action had been taken. Mora indicated that the issue indeed persists and continues to cause distress.
“It is really bad there, I am not aware if any repairs were conducted. I will be contacting WASA again but those residents really do need some aid because the smell there is quite disturbing,” he said.
Problem No. 2
Complaints of a constant flow of water at Lot #8 in Matilda, Princes Town, have fallen on deaf ears, with no redress from the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), according to residents.
Speaking to the Express in a telephone interview last week, one resident who asked to remain unnamed stated that the past two months have seen water gushing from a broken WASA line and flowing without obstruction onto several properties.
Despite several pleas to WASA, he said repairs have yet to be conducted. As a result, he said residents have attempted to divert the flow into a nearby drain.
“It is closing in on two months, I called numerous times and it is still flowing. It is not affecting my water supply directly but it is affecting my neighbours. It was running across my yard hitting a wall and going to the front of my neighbour’s yard and going under their house. I had to get someone with a drill to put a hole in the drain so the water would be contained into the drain. There is plenty of water and when it gathers along my wall, I fear it will affect my house in the future,” he said.
According to the resident, a report was made to WASA shortly after the leak was discovered. Within the past two months, he said, several attempts were made to contact the Authority requesting information. On one occasion, he said the site was visited by a representative who promised that the leak would be fixed.
However, weeks later, the issue remains unaddressed.
“I made a report via the hotline almost two months ago. A representative came and checked the site some days after and said that they would return. For the past couple of weeks, I’ve tried to get a status on the situation and all they told me is that they would come soon. I called two weeks ago and they told me they are seeing the report but still, nothing has been done,” he said.
ACTION
The Express contacted WASA to ask if any action would be taken. The Authority asked for a contact for the residents affected (which was provided by the Express). The Authority later indicated that repairs are scheduled to be completed on July 15.
The Express will be monitoring the situation.
Got a problem? Send e-mail to khamarie.rodriguez@trinidadexpress.com