BABY Jarion Cooper, who died on a bed while sleeping next his mother on Tuesday morning, possibly suffocated.
But what exactly caused the baby to choke is still being investigated by police.
An autopsy was done on the nine month old child at the Forensic Sciences Centre, St James on Wednesday.
The results stated that the child died of “possible suffocation”, and the means is “unknown”.
His mother Shantal Mohammed told Express that baby Jarion had been suffering from a cough and cold for almost a week.
Mohammed said she took the child to the Ste Madeleine District Health Facility last Thursday, and was advised to give him Panadol and use a vapour rub.
She said that the health officials also administered two vaccinations.
On Monday the parents took the child to the beach, but he remained in the vehicle, the mother said.
Mohammed said that when they returned to their home at Stanleyville, Ste Madeleine, the child was bathed, fed and given the Panadol.
He fell asleep and awoke around 2.10 a.m. the next day when he was fed another bottle and fell back asleep.
Mohammed said that when she awoke around 6 a.m. the child was lying on his back and was unresponsive.
Paramedics were unable to revive the child and he was pronounced dead at the scene by a district medical officer.
The couple also has a 20 month old baby girl, Jamika.
The children’s father, Jameel Cooper, said little Jarion was born premature at seven months and three weeks.
Cooper said the child had a “rattle” on his chest when he breathed.
Mohammed said baby Jarion “loved to play, was cooing, dancing, saying ‘dadda’ and ‘mamma’.
A senior police officer said that the case is not closed, and more interviews will be conducted.
Cpl Langley of Ste Madeleine Police is continuing investigations.