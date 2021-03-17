The parents of a two-year-old boy are distraught after the child who attends a school for special needs children in Couva drowned in a swimming pool on Tuesday.
How two-year-old Romelu Armani Drake managed to walk away from his classroom to the back of the building, climb a ladder and fall into a pool without being seen is now being investigated.
His father, Shion Drakes, says someone should be held accountable for the death of his only child.
The incident occurred at a private school located in Esperanza Village, Couva, where Romelu was enrolled eight months ago to prepare for entry into preschool.
A police report said the child’s uncle and aunt arrived to pick him up around noon on Tuesday, but Romelu could not be found.
Police were told that the two waited for 15 minutes at the school’s gate until an official came out and informed them there was an emergency.
The uncle and aunt reported that when they went in, they found a school official trying to resuscitate the child.
Nearby, in an open area at the back of the building, is an over-the-ground, circular pool.
Romelu was taken to the Couva Hospital where he died.
‘I want to know
what happened’
In a media interview at the San Fernando General Hospital yesterday, the child’s father said Romelu would have celebrated his third birthday on April 23.
Drakes said he was unable to accept what had happened to his son and wanted answers.
“There are many teachers at that school. My son was in one of three classes, and I was assured that he would be supervised at all times.
“A specialist in San Fernando recommended that school for my son. It is a school to prepare children for preschool and also for children with developmental issues. We thought it was the best place for him,” he said.
Drakes said he expected that the teachers were specially trained to care for young children as the age requirement was two years old.
“I need answers. I want to know if the cameras were working and how my son went all the way around and fell in the pool. From what I know, the pool is for the owner’s private use, it is not for the school. Why was the pool filled during school hours?” he asked.
Drakes said his son attended school three days a week, from 9 a.m. to noon, a shorter week due to Covid-19. He (Drakes) had returned to work and an uncle offered to get the child after school.
Drakes said the child’s mother was unable to come to terms with the death of their child.
He said he was contacted by the child’s mother on Tuesday and told there was an emergency and he should go to the Couva Hospital.
“My son was lying on a table in a tent. His mother called me. I got no calls from the teachers or anyone at the school. I need answers. I need evidence. Everyone is offering condolences now. I want to know what happened,” he said.
Drakes said his son was loving and caring, had a broad smile and loved to hug.
Boy alerted school
The grandfather of a six-year-old pupil at the school said he was saddened by the incident.
The man, who did not want to be named, said his grandchild alerted the teachers that Romelu had walked over to the pool.
He said: “This school is for children who are left behind. They have no place in society and cannot fit into normal school. This teacher is providing a service here. She is an excellent teacher, but I don’t know what happened.”
The grandfather said he was waiting outside the school for his grandson on Tuesday when he observed something unusual.
“It was just after noon and I was waiting for my grandson. I usually give him ten minutes to play after school, but yesterday, the children were not coming out. I saw the couple who came for the child waiting outside,” he said.
The grandfather said he noticed a teacher “acting hysterical” and then he heard shouts from Romelu’s relatives.
“I then saw the teacher holding the child and going into the vehicle,” he said.
The grandfather said he was informed that teachers began searching for the child when his relatives arrived to get him.
“The pool is not accessible to the children. There is a piece of plywood blocking the space. My grandson said the boy squeezed through it and when they were looking for him, my grandson told the teachers that the boy went into the pool and that’s when they found him,” he said.
The grandfather said he was told the school was short-staffed on Tuesday.
“This teacher is very good to the children. They gave the children counselling after. They are always very responsible and look after the children well. How this happened...? God alone knows,” he said.
The grandfather said his grandson was traumatised.