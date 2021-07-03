How do we count T&T’s poor?

Though visible at hamper distribution sites and in news stories about desperate families pleading for help, poverty in Trinidad and Tobago remains a data secret.
How many are poor, how many are indigent, who are they, where do they live, in what circumstances and why they have remained poor are questions that cannot be properly answered.
Even economist and former Central Bank deputy governor Dr Terrence Farrell is stumped.
“When I see people lining up for hampers, I must admit that I struggle in my own mind with grasping that,” he said in an interview last week.
Farrell needs data to assess the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the society.
That, he says, does not exist.
“I need data. We don’t have the information and the data so when I hear about ‘a lot of people’ and ‘many people’ I don’t know how much that is. The ‘most vulnerable’ sounds wonderful but what does that mean? I want to know your vulnerability so I can intervene. We don’t have data; we are not disaggregating data,” he said.
It has never been acceptable that state agencies do not adequately gather and process poverty data but unforgivable in a technological era of big data when mapping a society of 1.3 million people down to individual households is not difficult.
“You could build a database of 1.3 million records by 15—gender, age, health status, everything about educational status, disabilities, number of children, their ages etc. Then lay that on top of a geographical information system so we know who people are and where they are. We talk about big data and analysing big data. If we have all that information, that then allows us to intervene where the data says it is required. With 1.3 million people, why can I not know where you are and what your circumstances are?” Farrell asked with thoughtful exasperation.
It is an enduring frustration. He has consistently and passionately appealed for national statistics.
To demonstrate how sound data informs good policy, he references the UK’s Office of National Statistics (ONS) that is currently supporting the Covid-19 pandemic response. While the UK National Health Service (NHS) is collecting data on the number of Covid-positive cases, deaths, hospitalisations etc—much like what is being done here—the ONS conducts a survey every two weeks of a number of households to which virus testing kits are then sent.
The data collected indicates how many people are Covid-positive but are not reported.
“On the basis of that they then do their statistical analysis to tell you what percentage of the population has been tested, what percentage probably has Covid that is not reported. That supports the whole information collection effort, the whole analysis of the situation to allow you to make better policy.”
The Central Statistical Office has gone downhill in terms of its capacity and professional competence, he assesses.
Ole talk substitute
Substituting for the absence of poverty data here, he says, is ole talk about who lying and who hiding and who needy and who greedy. But Farrell suggests the problem is even deeper. We do not know poverty in T&T because we do not want to know, he argues.
“We don’t have the data in part because we don’t want to know and the reason is the narrative we’ve created about ourselves that we are rich, we have oil and gas, our so-called patrimony etc does not jive with the reality that we have plenty people all over the place in all kinds of trouble.
“If we were genuinely concerned about the issue, we would be directing resources to creating the National Statistical Institute and mandating that institute to go out and get the information and the data so that you could make proper policy. We haven’t done that. The very fact that we haven’t done it tells me that we really don’t want to know. Because to expose it is going to run counter to the narrative that we have. How do we tell ourselves that Trinidad is not a rich country? That the vast majority of the population are living in less than comfortable circumstances? If we had the data then we can say the vast majority is X per cent, and this is what their income is, this is how they are living, this is what they are earning,” he said.
People sliding down
The son of a teacher mother and policeman father, Farrell was raised in what he describes as a lower middle-class family.
Over the past 40 years or so, he observes, those in the middle-income bracket have slid downwards.
“A lot of people who would have been classified as middle class when I was growing up, who were teachers, public servants, etc, have been sliding down. They have not progressed up in terms of incomes, opportunities, potential. They have slid downwards and I would not say all are poor but the middle class in T&T has not grown which is one of the things you want from a developmental perspective.
“If you think of development as essentially eliminating indigents from the society, reducing the number of people classified as poor and growing your middle class, that hasn’t been our experience over the last 40 years.
“The poverty data that Dr Ralph Henry did in the 1970s, which is the most definitive study we’ve had, and his other work coming down the line, indicated that we have not made any huge dent in poverty notwithstanding the huge amounts of money passing through the economy,” Farrell said.
He reckons that indigence in the society is likely very low and that the capacity of people to lift themselves out of poverty is also low.
“The obverse of the rich narrative is that we have created a dependency syndrome so when people are in need, their first instinct is to look around to get something from government. My mother was from Sangre Chiquito. She tended to cows and used flambeaus, but she and my father were able to lift themselves out of those circumstances,” he said.
Much harder with Covid
The Covid-19 pandemic has multiplied the scale of poverty but without data, that becomes much harder to address.
“If challenged to put a number on it, to determine what the impact of Covid has been, I would probably start pulling from those who applied for salary relief grants, income support grants,” he says.
But that is likely to be a gross underestimation.
“There are people who, no matter how dire their circumstances, will not hold their hand out for a hamper. My mother, if she was living in this generation, would never put up her hand and say I need help. They have a notion about respectability and would not be lining up to be getting any hamper. There are still people like that in the country today who are suffering and in need, but who will not put up their hand,” he said.
Then there are the many who cannot respond to online applications and other paperwork required from Government offices.