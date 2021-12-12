How Farley got his name ‘Chavez’

Farley Chavez Augustine was given his middle name after world boxing champion Mexican Julio César Chávez.
In an interview with the Express last week, Farley Augustine Snr, father of new Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Chavez Augustine, said his love for boxing led him to give his son the middle name Chavez after his boxing hero but knew in his heart that one day his son would enter a ring—not a boxing ring but a political ring—and bring change to Tobago.
Last Wednesday the Express visited the quiet and picturesque village of Lucyvale, Speyside where Farley grew up, and spoke to his relatives, neighbours and friends.
His humble two-storey home is nestled mere steps away from the roaring ocean. The schools he attended and taught at are also footsteps away.
Augustine invited the Express into his home where he delved into the past and shared how young Farley relentlessly pursued his dream.
“When he was about three years old he use to stammer a lot and say he was bright like a 1,000-watt bulb and he proved this,” he said, gushing with pride about his only child.
Augustine said neither he nor his wife completed school but they understood the value of education and did everything they could to ensure that Farley was educated.
He said when Farley sat the Common Entrance examination he challenged him and told him that he would give him $1,000 if he passed.
Augustine said Farley came home bright eyed with a slip stating he had passed for Bishop’s High School and he took him to a bank in Scarborough to get his promised payment.
Financial sacrifice
Augustine said he provided for his family, working in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) as a labourer and as a road overseer.
He also engaged in fishing and sold herbs.
Augustine said he further challenged Farley at secondary school and he obtained a full certificate.
He said when Farley said he wanted to go to university he didn’t have all the money so he gave him his life savings of $35,000 and with that they were able to take a loan from the bank.
“Everything I have I give my son,” he said, adding that as a child he was raised by his grandmother and never had his own parents’ love.
Augustine said he instilled the values he learned from his grandmother in Farley.
He said he could have taken his money and bought a boat but he chose to educate his child and he hopes that every parent push their children to university.
Augustine said they did face financial hardships as he recalled in 2009 Farley needed $7,000 to pay towards his exam fees and a return ticket home from Jamaica.
He said he called his friend Michael who had told him to ask for help when he was in difficulty and Michael sent the money via Western Union.
Naughty and nice
What’s something people may not know about Farley?
According to his father, he’s a very good cook and his favourite food is fish.
The naughty side of him as a boy was ignoring anyone who called out to him when his head was in a book.
Asked if he was surprised about Farley ascending to THA Chief Secretary, Augustine said he thinks it was his son’s path.
“That was his heart desire as a lil fella, he like reading and he like to talk to people. He took the picture of Mr (former president and prime minister ANR) Robinson as an icon so I know for sure he was going to go somewhere along that path as Chief Secretary or even prime minister, I know he will go far,” he said.
Augustine said Farley came to him when he wanted to get into politics.
“He say I want to go for election. My next question was with who? I said let me tell you something, if you have intention of going for the PNM, don’t look at me to support you. I will bad talk you from Speyside to Scarborough” he said.
He said when Farley said he a joining the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) he told him he would be his number one supporter.
Asked why he did not want his son to go with the PNM, the senior Augustine said that party was vindictive.
He recalled that in the 1976 general election the two Tobago seats were lost to Dr Winston Murray and ANR Robinson.
“Dr Williams find it fit to move the Ministry of Tobago Affairs from Tobago to Trinidad. That is one of the main reasons why Tobago is in the state it is today. It was vindictive, spiteful and wicked by the PNM Administration to the people of Tobago. From that day up to now I have a hatred for the PNM,” he said.
He said Farley also came to him a second time asking to talk to him, this time about marriage.
He said he told him that when he takes a woman from her home he needs to protect and provide for her.
Farley wed his sweetheart Takyana Anna Nedd yesterday.
Election night
On election night December 6, Augustine said he went downstairs his home to meet Farley and embraced him after the 14/1 results came in.
“I said I want you to do me one favour. Before you talk to me or talk to the media or your girlfriend, take your Bible and talk to God, ask him to show you the way to guide and lead people,” he said.
He also advised him to read Psalms 23 and 27.
He said he was not surprised by the election results and was looking for a clean sweep.
“He’s a fella he will give you his heart but he will look at you to use his heart in a right way. If you listen to his speeches it is about working together,” said Augustine.
He grew emotional as he spoke of his wife saying she would have been more than proud to see her son’s achievement today.
In 2019 at the age of 57, she died from colon cancer.
Augustine said it was a difficult time for the family as her death came shortly after she was diagnosed.
He said he is happy for Farley’s success and give thanks to God for guiding him.
The village
Farley is not only the pride and joy of his family but also the village of Speyside.
Ferris Davidson, 57, one of his neighbours told the Express he was present when Farley told (former THA chief secretary) Orville London that he would come for his job.
“Farley as a young man was very driven by his passion. He steer his course. I know him as a young man, since we growing up I never hear him arguing. He has a quiet personality but is always actively involved in the community. He is a catalyst for the younger generation that is coming up behind him. It is an eye opener for the youth,” he said.
Another resident, 67-year-old Len Roy described Farley as a very genuine person.
“There is nothing you ask him to do for you and he would say no. They had stopped him from teaching and every student that was going to that school was still coming to Farley for some assistance and he never said no, so you don’t want any person better than that,” he said.
“The fishermen use to help him a lot. When he is in the sea and cannot swim they will throw him out because he has to learn to swim; as long as you living in this neighbourhood it is compulsory,” he said.
“We don’t want anything to go wrong with that guy; we would give our lives for Farley,” he added.
Role model
Dixil Gordon, 43, said she was a former schoolmate of Farley as they both attended Speyside Anglican School.
Farley taught her daughter in school.
“It was a great feeling and a long time coming for us. We need uplifting and I feel he’s the one who could uplift us. He has made history for us and setting an example for others,” she said.
Joanne Roberts, a shopkeeper on the beach front said she remembers Farley going to school.
She said he is a very good, quiet person and a role model for the children.
“We watching and see what they will do,” she said, noting that Farley is ambitious and acts on things.
Joanne Als Cordner, 58, said she is happy and glad for the change and believes Farley will transform Tobago.
Kristal Lacroix, 23, a waitress as The Original Seafront Bar, said Speyside broke out into celebration on election night as the results came in.
“Cars just come out and blowing horn; everybody was so happy. I have never seen that. People really admire and look up to him,” she said.