MEDIOCRE and a lack of consultation with stakeholders.
This is how some business groups have described the Government’s performance after one year in office.
On August 10, 2020, the People’s National Movement (PNM) won its second consecutive term in office with 22 seats, leaving the United National Congress (UNC) with 19 seats.
President of the Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce Diane Hadad told the Express yesterday she can best describe the administration’s performance as “mediocre because when one takes up the role of leadership, your following looks up to the leader for the direction and decision making in the interest of all.
“We are clearly not there with this Government. Anything that you are doing, you must take into account the holistic approach and encompass everyone’s need, especially during Covid-19, and it’s not happening”.
Asked how she would rate the Government’s performance out of ten, Hadad said five.
Coordinator of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers Jai Leladharsingh said while the Government has worked assiduously to obtain vaccines to mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic, the small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) sector and businesses received little help.
“The much-advertised Government Guaranteed SME Loans leave much to be desired. This loan amount limit represents a severe under-capitalisation of the final disbursement and too much documentation (Certificates of Compliance) was required.
“...Greater flexibility should have been given to the SMEs given the fact they were trying to steer themselves out of this uncertain period of Covid...,” he said.
Leladharsingh said the Government also did not see it fit to enter into consultations with the business/private sector on how support could be given to this particular sector, reopening strategies and assisting the Government in educating the population on getting vaccinated.
“Most importantly, there seems to be a telling absence of any kind of economic recovery plan upon the lifting of most of the restrictions.
“It is known that the Recovery Committee has written a document, but none of the recommendations seemed to have been implemented,” Leladharsingh lamented.
Too early to rate
President of the Arima Business Association Christian Rampersad said the Government handled the pandemic to the best of its ability, but more needs to be done with respect to educating the public about the vaccination programme.
Rampersad also said the administration needs to intervene on the matter where goods are sitting on the Port of Spain Port and taking almost a week to clear.
“Some of these Government workers are not pulling their weight, and it’s the business owners that have to incur the rent charges from the shipping lines. This in turn is raising the cost of basic commodities for the consumer... All in all, I would rate the Government’s performance seven out of ten,” Rampersad added.
Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce president Richie Sookhai, who was cautious with his words, said it was too early to rate the Government during this challenging pandemic period.
“One cannot accurately rate a government’s performance during this time because the destruction of Covid-19 would skew the appraisal... While the change in our outlook is unfortunate, this is not a clear indicator of Government performance,” Sookhai said.