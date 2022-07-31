“How many more must die?” asked Member of parliament for Oropouche West Davendranath Tancoo. In a press statement issued on Saturday afternoon, in respond to a crash into the concrete barriers at the end of the incomplete Solomon Hochoy Highway earlier that day that injured three people.
Within hours, the barriers was the scene of death, when a car slammed into the concrete killing the driver, Vinod Maharaj.
At least two other drivers have been killed at that spot in recent years.
In a statement o Saturday, Tancoo said that the unfinished highway which ends prematurely in Debe, needs immediate mechanisms to alert drivers.
Three youths from Trincity escaped with their lives early Saturday morning when they crashed into the roundabout’s concrete barriers on their way to an event in Debe.
According to MP Tancoo "Motorists have complained that the lighting at the site is in the wrong position as it is facing northward, directly into the eyes of oncoming drivers. This can cause temporary disorientation and loss of vision with potentially tragic results."
"For those not accustomed to the area, the highway ends abruptly at a roundabout which is not lit with alert lighting or reflective signs. Several lives have already been lost at this spot, with countless persons having damaged their vehicles in accidents."
"Flashing alert lights and warning signs visible in the day and night to warn drivers are needed immediately to stop the accidents and loss of life" said Tancoo.
Tancoo stated that there have been several protests at this site calling for Minister Sinanan's intervention to prevent the loss of lives at this location. "I am calling on the Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan to act urgently and not wait until another life is lost!"
In April 2022, a Chaguanas man died when the vehicle he was driving crashed and exploded at the end of the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Debe.
He was identified as Terry Subnaik, of Lime Head Road, Chase Village.
The accident occurred at around 5.30.a.m.
Police said Subnaik was driving his Nissan AD wagon south along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension when he crashed into a concrete barrier.
The vehicle burst into flames.
Police said the driver was burnt beyond recognition. He was identified after police traced the vehicle's registration number.
In February 2021, a 41-year-old man of St Ann's was killed after his vehicle collided with the concrete barriers.
The deceased was identified as Hilson Pierre, 41, of Symond Valley Road.
A police report said that around 9 p.m. Pierre was the driver of a white Nissan Tiida on the south bound lane of the highway extension when upon reaching the roundabout at Ghandi Village he failed to stop.