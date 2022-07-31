DEX_3919.JPG

Undertakers remove the body of accident victim Vinod Maharaj, from the scene of the fatal crash in Debe on Sunday morning. 

“How many more must die?” asked Member of parliament for Oropouche West Davendranath Tancoo. In a press statement issued on Saturday afternoon, in respond to a crash into the concrete barriers at the end of the incomplete Solomon Hochoy Highway earlier that day that injured three people.

Within hours, the barriers was the scene of death, when a car slammed into the concrete killing the driver, Vinod Maharaj.

At least two other drivers have been killed at that spot in recent years.

In a statement o Saturday, Tancoo said that the unfinished highway which ends prematurely in Debe, needs immediate mechanisms to alert drivers.

Three youths from Trincity escaped with their lives early Saturday morning when they crashed into the roundabout’s concrete barriers on their way to an event in Debe.

DEX_3984.JPG

Fires officers clear debris from the asphalt where a fatal accident occured on Sunday morning in Debe, claiming the life of, Vinod Maharaj. 

According to MP Tancoo "Motorists have complained that the lighting at the site is in the wrong position as it is facing northward, directly into the eyes of oncoming drivers. This can cause temporary disorientation and loss of vision with potentially tragic results."

"For those not accustomed to the area, the highway ends abruptly at a roundabout which is not lit with alert lighting or reflective signs. Several lives have already been lost at this spot, with countless persons having damaged their vehicles in accidents."

"Flashing alert lights and warning signs visible in the day and night to warn drivers are needed immediately to stop the accidents and loss of life" said Tancoo.

DEX_3952.JPG

Fires officers clear debris from the asphalt where a fatal accident occured on Sunday morning in Debe, claiming the life of, Vinod Maharaj. 

Tancoo stated that there have been several protests at this site calling for Minister Sinanan's intervention to prevent the loss of lives at this location. "I am calling on the Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan to act urgently and not wait until another life is lost!"

In April 2022, a Chaguanas man died when the vehicle he was driving crashed and exploded at the end of the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Debe.

He was identified as Terry Subnaik, of Lime Head Road, Chase Village.

The accident occurred at around 5.30.a.m.

Police said Subnaik was driving his Nissan AD wagon south along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension when he crashed into a concrete barrier.

The vehicle burst into flames.

Police said the driver was burnt beyond recognition. He was identified after police traced the vehicle's registration number.

In February 2021, a 41-year-old man of St Ann's was killed after his vehicle collided with the concrete barriers.

DEX_3930.JPG

Undertakers remove the body of accident victim Vinod Maharaj, from the scene of the fatal crash in Debe on Sunday morning. 

The deceased was identified as Hilson Pierre, 41, of Symond Valley Road.

A police report said that around 9 p.m. Pierre was the driver of a white Nissan Tiida on the south bound lane of the highway extension when upon reaching the roundabout at Ghandi Village he failed to stop.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Unacceptable excuses

Unacceptable excuses

Housing Development Corporation (HDC) managing director Jayselle McFarlane says the maintenance fees tenants pay along with their mortgages are not managed by the HDC but, rather, by the management companies of each community.

HDC tenants to Camille: Where the money gone?

HDC tenants to Camille: Where the money gone?

Residents of several Housing Development Corporation (HDC) communities say they are not willing to accept Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis’ explanation for why maintenance of their communities is not being done.

The residents who live in the newer HDC developments, including Vieux Fort in St James, Real Spring in Valsayn, Oasis Greens in Chaguanas and Ridgeview Heights in Bon Air, say they pay maintenance fees monthly for the upkeep of their communities, but they have no idea what is being done with those funds.

The ghost of Section 34

The ghost of Section 34

Following a police investigation into the Piarco airport project, four separate preliminary enquiries remain ongoing as a result of corruption charges being slapped against former national security minister Russell Huggins; former Nipdec chairman Edward Bayley (now deceased); Maritime General executive John Smith (now deceased), Steve Ferguson, Barbara Gomes; Northern Construction Limited (NCL) chairman Ishwar Galbaransingh, financial director Amrith Maharaj , former government minister Brian Kuei Tung and his then-companion Renee Pierre, and former Airports Authority chairmen Tyrone Gopee and Ameer Edoo.

GOLDEN PAUL

GOLDEN PAUL

EVERY win is special to us.

This from a very elated Darren Paul, the father of ace national cyclist Nicholas Paul, upon his gold medal win yesterday in the Men’s keirin ­final at the Commonwealth Games at Lee Valley VeloPark in London.

Paul rode unbeaten through his qualifying and semi-final heats ­before dominating the competition in the final.

Behind Paul in second place was Scotland’s Jack Carlin, while Malaysia’s Shah Sahrom took the bronze.

Gov’t planning $600m VSEP for WASA

Gov’t planning $600m VSEP for WASA

THE BOARD of the Water and Sewerage Management Authority (WASA) has projected that it will cost the Government $600 million to fund the planned Voluntary Separation of Employment Programme (VSEP) for the employees of the utility.

Recommended for you